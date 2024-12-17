Roblox, Epic Games addicted young users, lawsuit claims

(Subscription required) The lawsuit, filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, is the latest in a series of complaints filed in state and federal court against the companies, accusing them of deliberately getting children hooked on their games.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.