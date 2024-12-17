Two Graduate from Problem-Solving Courts in York

The 5th Judicial Problem-Solving Court in York celebrated the graduation of two participants on December 9, 2024. Judge James C. Stecker presided over the ceremony, joined by York County Board Members, Seward County Board Members, probation staff, family, and friends.

The ceremony marked the culmination of an intensive program that includes comprehensive mental health treatment, rigorous community supervision, and full accountability for the participants.

One graduate shared, “Thank you for not giving up on me, even when I gave up on myself.”

Problem-solving court graduations provide an opportunity for past and current participants to reflect on their challenges and successes throughout the program. The day is dedicated to honoring the graduates' hard work and accomplishments and is filled with laughter, joy, and well-deserved recognition.

Congratulations to Daniel and Kasey on their achievements!

Problem-Solving courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. They utilize a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Morgan Campbell, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 362-6540 Email: morgan.campbell@nejudicial.gov

Photo L to R: graduate Daniel, Judge Stecker, and graduate Kasey.