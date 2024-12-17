SECNAV Del Toro presents Tom Cruise with the Distinguished Public Service Award

LONDON — Today, Tom Cruise, the U.S. Navy’s 36th Honorary Naval Aviator and staunch advocate for the U.S. Navy, was awarded the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service (DPS) Award for his dedication to the Navy. His efforts in the film industry have increased public awareness and appreciation for the Navy’s highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform. He was also recognized for his outstanding contributions to the Navy and Marine Corps. Awarded by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, the DPS Award is the highest honor the Secretary can bestow on a civilian outside the Department of the Navy.

“It was an honor to present Tom Cruise with a Defense Public Service award for his decades of naval advocacy through many movies,” said Secretary Del Toro. “His work has inspired generations to serve in our Navy and Marine Corps.”

Cruise has made a wide range of contributions to the Department of the Navy from 1986 to 2023. He has spent nearly four decades as an unwavering supporter of the men, women, and families of the Navy and Marine Corps. His dedicated efforts in the film industry have significantly increased public awareness and appreciation for Navy personnel and their sacrifices. As a result, recruitment for Navy pilots surged in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“I’m happy I have been able to be a source of inspiration to many of the sailors who serve today or have served in the past,” said Cruise. “The effort was not just on my end, but the cast and crew I get to work with on all our sets. They are what really bring the work to life.”

Top Gun: Maverick brought nostalgia to older audiences and reinvigorated younger viewers’ interest in the skill sets and opportunities the Navy provides. The success of this portrayal led to Cruise being named the U.S. Navy’s 36th Honorary Naval Aviator.