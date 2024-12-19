Voting is live for the 2024 Drumeo Awards, Celebrating Drumming Excellence

2024 Drumeo Awards, Celebrating Drumming Excellence

Vote for your favorite drummers from across the globe

VANCOUVER, CANADA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drumeo is proud to unveil the nominees for the 2024 Drumeo Awards, celebrating outstanding drummers who have made significant contributions to the music community this year. The 4th annual celebration will recognize virtuosic performances, innovative recordings, and artists who set new standards across various genres within drumming over the past year.Voting is now live for public participation in selecting their favorite drummers across 15 categories. The voting period runs from December 16 through December 22. To view this year’s nominees and cast your vote, visit the official Drumeo Awards voting page: https://www.drumeo.com/vote Winners will be announced live on January 30 @ 5:00 pm PT on both the Drumeo platform and YouTube. During the broadcast, viewers can participate through chat, win over $30,000.00 in prizes, and celebrate the pinnacle of drumming excellence together. The night will culminate in the presentation of the coveted ‘Drummer of The Year’ award, whose past recipients include Travis Barker, Chad Smith, Questlove, Shane Hawkins, and Sleep Token’s II.Sponsors:The 2024 Drumeo Awards is made possible through its proud partnership with presenting sponsor Yamaha Drums.About Drumeo:Drumeo is the leading online platform offering comprehensive drum education and resources for drummers of all levels. With a commitment to fostering a global drumming community, Drumeo provides lessons from renowned instructors, play-along tracks, and engaging content to inspire and support drummers worldwide.Join the conversation on socials using #DrumeoAwards

Watch the 2023 Drumeo Awards Broadcast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.