Mobile Passport Control Now Available at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is proud to announce the successful implementation of Mobile Passport Control (MPC) at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). This innovative technology, developed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), allows eligible travelers to expedite their entry into the United States using a mobile application.

“My administration remains committed to enhancing responsible tourism and fostering economic growth and there is no better example than the fantastic work done by Japan and our federal government to make traveling to Hawai‘i safer and more convenient,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “I was honored to be able to announce the availability of Global Entry for Japanese citizens last month. This month I can share another step to encouraging travel and business activity by announcing the availability of Customs and Border Protection’s Mobile Passport Control in Japanese and Korean.”

Following the November expansion of the Global Entry program for Japanese citizens, CBP, HDOT, airlines operating out of Japan, and Honolulu Marathon organizers in Japan launched a targeted marketing campaign to raise awareness of MPC. This partnership included promotional efforts to highlight the convenience of MPC for foreign marathon participants and tourists, ensuring a seamless arrival experience for attendees of this iconic event. As a result, MPC usage nearly tripled during this period.

“MPC’s popularity has grown as more travelers become aware of how easy it is to use. We saw significant increases in MPC use during the Honolulu Marathon and will look toward leveraging this great tool to welcome travelers to Hawai’i,” said Hawai’i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “MPC’s success is a testament to CBP’s dedication to innovation and efficiency, and we look forward to making future investments to support CBP operations and enhance the traveler experience,” continued Director Sniffen.

MPC offers travelers a streamlined and secure way to submit their passport and customs declaration information via their smartphone or tablet before arriving at the customs checkpoint. By reducing wait times and increasing processing efficiency, MPC enhances the passenger experience while maintaining the highest standards of security.

“The successful implementation of Mobile Passport Control in Hawai‘i exemplifies the strong partnership between CBP and HDOT,” said George Minamishin, CBP Area Port Director. “MPC is a vital part of CBP’s risk management approach, allowing us to enhance security while facilitating a smoother entry process for travelers. We appreciate HDOT’s collaboration and efforts with promoting this innovative solution at Hawai‘i’s airports.”

For more information about Mobile Passport Control, visit https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/mobile-passport-control. For Governor Green’s previous announcement on Global Entry, see https://governor.hawaii.gov/newsroom/office-of-the-governor-news-release-gov-green-applauds-u-s-japan-government-for-expansion-of-global-entry-program-to-japan/

