December 17 - Colorado’s Electors Meet to Cast Votes for President and Vice President

Denver, December 17, 2024 - Today Governor Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold joined Colorado’s 10 presidential electors at the Colorado State Capitol as the electors cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States. Under Colorado law, each presidential elector must vote for the candidates for President and Vice President who received the highest number of votes in Colorado's General Election. Today, all 10 electors cast their ballots for Kamala D. Harris for President and Tim Walz for Vice President.

"Today is an important part of our Constitutional process for electing the next President of the United States and I’m proud that so many Coloradans made their voices heard in this election," said Governor Polis. "While the Electors play an important role in our democracy, I continue to be hopeful that we can move to a direct popular vote for President in the future."

“Thank you to the electors for participating in the democratic process and for carrying out the will of Colorado voters,” said Secretary Griswold. “Thank you also to Colorado voters for making your voice heard.”

The Electoral College is comprised of 538 electors, chosen by the states and the District of Columbia, who are responsible for electing the President and Vice President of the United States. States are allocated electors based on their number of Congressional legislators. For example, Colorado is entitled to 10 electors because it has two members of the U.S. Senate and eight members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

When a voter casts a vote for a presidential ticket, the voter is casting a vote for the slate of electors that was chosen to represent that ticket in the Electoral College. In Colorado, political parties nominate their Electoral College electors during the state party conventions.

The following are electors casting votes today on behalf of Colorado: Polly Baca, Denver; Junie Joseph, Boulder; Cindy Orr, Grand Junction; Jarrod Munger, Fort Morgan; John Mikos, Monument; Carolyn Boller, Aurora; Kathryn Wallace, Arvada; Gil Reyes, Denver; Anita “Nita” Lynch, Denver; and Katherine “Khadija” Haynes, Denver.