SafeHaven Enterprises, Inc. Secures $1 Million Order
SafeHaven Enterprises, Inc., located in rural Jennings, Louisiana, aimed to expand its international sales and sought assistance from the U.S. Commercial Service New Orleans team. As a woman-owned and HUBZone small business, SafeHaven specializes in custom fire, blast-resistant, and ballistic-resistant products. With a solid foundation serving the U.S. government, the company sought to diversify its commercial end users in international markets.
In October 2023, SafeHaven Enterprises contacted CS New Orleans for guidance on exporting to Qatar and exploring potential project bidding opportunities. With their support, SafeHaven successfully secured a $1 million order for a customized Blast Resistant Modular (BRM) building to support Shell Qatar’s LNG operations. This marked SafeHaven’s first major sale to Qatar.
“Thanks goes to the team at CS New Orleans. You guys were instrumental in helping us secure our first big sale to Qatar and expand to new areas beyond government.” -Alta Baker, CEO, SafeHaven Enterprises, Inc.
