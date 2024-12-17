Mesa Land Services establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Mesa Land Services, a provider of easement acquisition and title search solutions, today announced it is establishing its first operation in Charleston County. The company’s $1.3 million investment will create 24 new jobs.

Mesa Land Services specializes in software to streamline the utility easement acquisition process. The company’s advanced technology and tools make title management faster and more accurate for customers.

Located at 1459 Stuart Englas Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, Mesa Land Services’ new facility serves as the company’s headquarters and main office.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Mesa Land Services team should visit the company’s careers page.

“As a woman-owned business specializing in title research and easement acquisition, I’m thrilled to bring our company to South Carolina. I’m excited to contribute to its growth by providing reliable, thoughtful solutions for landowners, developers and the broader community.” -Mesa Land Services President Julie Mote

“Mesa Land Services' decision to establish its first operation in Charleston County is a strong addition to our thriving business landscape. This $1.3 million investment and creation of 24 new jobs highlight South Carolina's continued success in attracting innovative companies, and we are proud to welcome Mesa Land Services to our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are delighted to see another new company joining our state’s growing business community. Mesa Land Services’ investment, new jobs and new operation represent a win for Charleston County, and we look forward to the company’s success in the years ahead.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mesa Land Services to Charleston County. Their decision to establish their headquarters in Mount Pleasant and create 24 new jobs is a significant win for our community.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

