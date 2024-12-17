Wayne Brothers grows South Carolina footprint with new operation in Colleton County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Wayne Brothers, a Design-Build specialty contractor, today announced it is growing its South Carolina footprint with a new office and operations center in Colleton County. The company’s $35.5 million investment will create 170 new jobs.

With almost 40 years of construction and engineering experience, Wayne Brothers offers turnkey concrete, civil and infrastructure, and industrial contracting to customers throughout the Southeast. Headquartered in North Carolina, the company also has offices in Tennessee and currently operates a regional office at the Colleton County construction site.

Wayne Brothers’ new facility, located at 101 Venture Way in Walterboro, will serve as a regional office and operations center, including several divisions from engineering to fabrication.

Operations are expected to be online in the first quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Wayne Brothers team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $750,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Colleton County to assist with the costs of real property improvements.

QUOTES

“Our new regional office and operations center in Walterboro reflects our commitment to better serving our clients in the Lowcountry. This significant investment underscores our dedication to both our clients and employees, ensuring we continue to deliver excellence in every aspect of our work.” -Wayne Brothers CEO Keith Wayne

"Wayne Brothers' expansion into Colleton County with a $35.5 million investment and the creation of 170 new jobs is a powerful demonstration of their continued confidence in South Carolina as a place they can thrive. This new facility will strengthen the region's economy and further solidify our state as a prime destination for businesses seeking success. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Wayne Brothers' will continue to have on our state." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement is further proof that South Carolina is an ideal location for businesses to grow and thrive. We are proud to see that Wayne Brothers has decided to continue doing business in our state by establishing a new regional office in Colleton County and extend our congratulations on this $35.5 million investment.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Colleton County appreciates Wayne Brothers’ continued investment in our community as they continue to provide good jobs in Colleton County. The addition of 170 new jobs through their expansion not only speaks to the strength of our workforce, it conveys this fine company’s commitment to our region. We congratulate them on their success and look forward to working with the Wayne Brothers team for years to come.” -Colleton County Council Chairman Steve Murdaugh

“We are proud to have Wayne Brothers flourishing in our region, where each of the 170 new jobs will provide an opportunity for a better quality of life for a family. Colleton County offers a great location on I-95 for reaching the entire Southeast, and we believe Wayne Brothers’ investment here will lead to continued growth for the company. We are grateful to Wayne Brothers for creating a great holiday announcement and a bright new year in the SCA region.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black

FIVE FAST FACTS