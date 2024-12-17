State Bureau of Investigation’s Narcotics Unit Recognized as Rocky Mountain High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force of the Year

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – December 17, 2024 – The Utah Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) State Bureau of Investigation’s (SBI) Narcotics Unit has been recognized as the 2024 Rocky Mountain High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area’s (HIDTA) Task Force of the Year, honoring their unparalleled commitment to combating the rise of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics throughout Utah. This recognition highlights the unit’s life-saving interventions, record-breaking drug seizures, and groundbreaking efforts to enhance public safety. Their leadership and operational excellence have placed them at the forefront of Utah’s fight against the fentanyl epidemic.

DPS Commissioner Jess L. Anderson praised the unit’s success, noting, “The devastating impact of fentanyl cannot be overstated. This team has stepped up in extraordinary ways to remove these deadly drugs from our communities, save lives, and hold traffickers accountable. Their work is a shining example of dedication and effectiveness.”

Life-Saving Interventions

Over the past year, agents from SBI’s Narcotics Unit have acted as first responders in critical overdose situations. In multiple instances, they administered NARCAN to reverse potentially fatal fentanyl overdoses and performed emergency chest compressions to stabilize individuals until medical professionals arrived. These life-saving measures exemplify the team’s preparedness, compassion, and commitment to public safety beyond traditional drug enforcement roles.

Tragically, the unit’s efforts have also included investigating overdose-related fatalities, underscoring the urgency of their mission.

Record-Breaking Drug Seizures

In 2024, SBI’s Narcotics Unit achieved a historic milestone, intercepting over 240,000 fentanyl pills in a single operation—the largest fentanyl seizure in Utah’s history. This record-breaking achievement disrupted a major drug trafficking operation and prevented countless overdoses.

In addition to fentanyl, the team has set year-to-date records for overall narcotics seizures, removing significant quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and other dangerous substances from communities across the State.

Downtown Safety Initiative

Beginning in October 2023, SBI’s Narcotics Unit has played a pivotal role in the Downtown Safety Initiative (DSI) along the Jordan River Trail and within the State Fair Park District. The nearly year-long, multi-agency operation has significantly reduced drug-related crime and overdoses in this vulnerable area.

As an anecdotal measure of success, the availability of fentanyl pills in the area has plummeted, driving prices up from $3.00 to $10.00 per pill. Many arrested, detained, and debriefed individuals reported they could no longer purchase pills due to scarcity—a testament to the operation’s impact.

SBI’s Narcotics Unit’s leadership and collaboration with local, state, and federal partners have restored safety and security to the area, improving the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

A Relentless Commitment to Public Safety

SBI’s Narcotics Unit’s work over the past year sets a new standard for excellence in narcotics enforcement. From lifesaving interventions to historic drug seizures, this team has made an indelible impact on public safety across Utah.

For their dedication, leadership, and success, SBI’s Narcotics Unit has earned its place as the 2024 Rocky Mountain High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force of the Year.