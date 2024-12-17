Lebanon and Columbia Driver Services Centers to Reopen Tomorrow

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Lebanon Driver Services Center, 204 Maddux Simpson Parkway, which closed for a planned remodel on July 15, and the Lebanon Driver Services Center, 1701 Hampshire Pike, which closed for flooring replacement on Dec. 5, will both reopen to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Both centers will immediately resume regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central. The last day of operation for the Driver Services mobile unit inside the City of Lebanon Public Works Building, 406 Tennessee Blvd., is Tuesday, Dec. 17. Appointments made for the mobile unit will be honored at the Lebanon Driver Services Center.

In the renovated Lebanon Driver Services Center, visitors will see new furniture, fresh paint, updated flooring, new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks. The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.