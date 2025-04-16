2025 National Women in Law Enforcement Conference Underway in Nashville

Law enforcement professionals from across the country have assembled in Nashville for the 2025 Women in Law Enforcement Conference, taking place April 14–16 and hosted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The event focuses on professional development, leadership strategies, and sharing best practices for success in the field.

The conference opened today with a formal ceremony in the Platinum Ballroom with remarks from Governor Bill Lee and a group photo on the steps of the Tennessee State Capitol Park. Featured keynote speakers include Sasha Larkin, Director of Intelligence for FIFA26 US Inc.; Megan Buell of Deloitte; and retired Delaware State Police Colonel Melissa A. Zebley. Their presentations highlighted leadership, resilience, and the ability to perform at the highest levels under pressure.

“This conference is about sharpening skills, building leadership capacity, and sharing experiences that make us better at what we do,” said Colonel Matt Perry of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “It’s an investment in the professionalism and capability of our workforce.”

Attendees will participate in more than a dozen breakout sessions through Wednesday, covering topics such as officer wellness, tactical decision-making, trauma recovery, and promotional preparation. Presenters include law enforcement veterans and subject-matter experts from across the country.

The agenda also includes practical wellness sessions such as yoga and meditation, along with evening networking events and a tour of the State Capitol to encourage peer-to-peer connection and mentorship.

The 2025 Women in Law Enforcement Conference is part of Tennessee’s ongoing efforts to support professional growth and operational excellence across the public safety community.

For more information, visit: tn.gov/safety/tnhp/wlec.html.