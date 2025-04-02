Tennessee State Troopers Locate Two Missing Boys During Overnight Search in Hancock County

Two missing boys in Hancock County were found safe early Wednesday morning after an overnight search by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and multiple local agencies.

THP Troopers Issac Cline and Kolby Mullins located the boys around 1 a.m. along a rural road in an area known as Snake Hollow. The two had gotten lost in the woods following a hike but were uninjured and reunited with their families shortly after being found.

“This is exactly what the Tennessee Highway Patrol stands for — serving and protecting all Tennesseans,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “Whether it’s on the highway, in a crisis or deep in the woods, our troopers are committed to being there when people need us most.”

The coordinated search effort included THP Aviation, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock County Fire & Rescue. Firefighters and ground teams searched rugged terrain on foot and by air and by car through the night.

Trooper Cline said he and Trooper Mullins were preparing to return from their assigned search area when they spotted the boys walking along the road.

“We were actually on our way back to the house when we saw them,” Cline said. “They told us they had been out walking in the woods and even took a nap."

Captain Kevin Kimbrough, who oversees THP operations in the Fall Branch District, praised the response and local partnerships that led to a safe outcome.

“Our troopers live in the communities they serve,” Kimbrough said. “They know the people, the land, and what it takes to respond in moments like this. I’m proud of Troopers Cline and Mullins and grateful to all of our partners — especially the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock County Fire & Rescue and the local volunteer fire departments in Hancock County and adjacent counties — for their teamwork and dedication to getting these boys home safely.”

Hancock County Sheriff Brad Brewer also praised the joint effort, saying he was “proud of the Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers who located the boys and deeply appreciative of the assistance from the rescue squad and all responding agencies.”

The Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol extends its deepest appreciation to all of the first responders and volunteers from Hancock and neighboring counties who helped in the search efforts.