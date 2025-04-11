Elizabethton Driver Services Center to Reopen after Damage Caused by Hurricane Helene

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Elizabethton Driver Services Center, 1741 Hwy 19E Bypass, which closed due to the storm damage from Hurricane Helene, will reopen to the public on Monday, April 14.

The Driver Services Center will immediately resume regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern. The last day of operation for the Driver Services mobile unit inside the Elizabethton Municipal Building, 136 S Sycamore Street, was Thursday, April 10. Appointments made for the mobile unit will be honored at the Elizabethton Driver Services Center.

In the refurbished Elizabethton Driver Services Center, visitors will see new furniture, new workstations, fresh paint, updated flooring, new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks. The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.