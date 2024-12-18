Billy Zane Wins Torino Film Festival Best Performance Award for Transformative Role in 'Waltzing with Brando' Billy Zane Wins Torino Film Festival Best Performance Award for Transformative Role in 'Waltzing with Brando' Billy Zane Wins Torino Film Festival Best Performance Award for Transformative Role in 'Waltzing with Brando' Billy Zane Wins Torino Film Festival Best Performance Award for Transformative Role in 'Waltzing with Brando' Celebrating "Waltzing with Brando," Closing Night Film at the 42nd annual Torino Film Festival. (L-R: Sofia Masson, Billy Zane, Bill Fishman, Heiae Touniou

Billy Zane Wins Best Performance Award at Torino Film Festival for 'Waltzing with Brando,' the Closing Night Film Praised for Its Artistic Brilliance

I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Torino Film Festival, Marlon Brando was not just an icon of cinema but a visionary thinker, and it was a privilege to bring his story to life.” — Billy Zane

TORINO, ITALY, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billy Zane has been awarded the prestigious Best Performance Award at the 42nd Annual Torino Film Festival for his transformative portrayal of Marlon Brando in the highly anticipated feature film ' Waltzing with Brando .' The festival, one of Europe’s premier showcases for cinematic excellence, concluded with 'Waltzing with Brando' as its celebrated Closing Night Film, a distinction that underscores the film’s artistic and cultural impact.Zane’s portrayal of Brando has captivated audiences and critics alike. The Italian press has hailed his performance as “mesmerizing,” “uncanny,” and “a career-defining triumph.” Media outlets across Italy have praised Zane for channeling Brando's physicality, voice, and enigmatic personality, transforming the legendary Hollywood icon into a fully realized and humanized character.Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bill Fishman (Tapeheads), 'Waltzing with Brando' tells the remarkable true story of Brando’s partnership with architect Bernard Judge (played by Jon Heder) to build the world’s first ecologically perfect retreat on Tetiaroa, a remote Tahitian atoll. Zane’s performance, described as “hauntingly authentic,” highlights Brando's complex, mercurial nature, balancing his visionary ideals with his personal vulnerabilities.“We are honored to see Billy recognized for his extraordinary work in 'Waltzing with Brando,'” said Fishman. “Billy not only brought Brando to life but also illuminated the profound humanity of one of cinema’s greatest enigmas. Torino’s recognition affirms the timeless resonance of this story and its themes of sustainability and ambition.”The Italian press has also praised the film as a “masterful blend of art and storytelling,” praising its lush cinematography, engaging narrative, and commitment to ecological themes. The closing night screening received a standing ovation, solidifying the film’s place as one of the festival’s standout entries.Zane’s win comes in a season rich with accolades for cinematic achievements. At the same time, Angelina Jolie was honored with the Stella della Mole Award at the 2024 Torino Film Festival for her significant contributions to cinema, presenting her film Without Blood, which she wrote, directed, and produced. Similarly, Ron Howard received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival, celebrating his enduring contributions to the art of filmmaking.“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Torino Film Festival,” Zane said in his acceptance speech. “Marlon Brando was not just an icon of cinema but a visionary thinker, and it was a privilege to bring his story to life. I share this award with our incredible cast, crew, and our extended family in Tahiti, who made this journey unforgettable.”'Waltzing with Brando' will continue its journey through select international film festivals before a limited theatrical release in early 2025.About 'Waltzing with Brando'Based on the memoir by architect Bernard Judge, 'Waltzing with Brando' chronicles the unlikely partnership between Brando and Judge as they navigate the challenges of creating an eco-paradise. The film stars Billy Zane, Jon Heder, Camille Razat, Alaina Huffman, James Jagger, Rob Corddry, Tia Carrere, and Richard Dreyfuss.About the Torino Film FestivalThe Torino Film Festival is one of Italy’s premier cultural events. It is celebrated for its dedication to showcasing innovative and visionary cinema. Over its four-decade history, the festival has spotlighted groundbreaking films and extraordinary talent worldwide.Follow @WaltzWithBrando on social media for updates on 'Waltzing with Brando' and visit: WaltzingWithBrando.com For media inquiries, interviews, and more information:Contact: EPEC MediaEmail: WWB@epecmedia.com

Official Trailer for 'Waltzing with Brando'

