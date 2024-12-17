Addressing the Opioid and Overdose Crisis

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation that builds on New York’s ongoing efforts to address the opioid and overdose epidemic that is impacting states across the nation.

“I’m committed to keeping New Yorkers safe and fighting the opioid crisis and overdose epidemic that has taken far too many neighbors, friends and family members in New York and across the nation,” Governor Hochul said. “This legislation ensures New Yorkers have access to live-saving information during the most critical moments.”

Legislation S.4393/A.5004 will require the Department of Health to distribute fentanyl test strips along with opioid antagonists, which it distributes to registered opioid overdose prevention programs. The legislation will also require that an informational card or sheet distributed along with the opioid antagonist contain information about fentanyl test strips and their uses.

Legislation S.3112-A/A.1588-A will require the state to equip public institutions and buildings with opioid antagonists.

Legislation S.7833-A/A.8467-A will authorize health care professionals, including pharmacists to dispense drug adulterant testing supplies used to test for xylazine. Xylazine is a non-opioid used as a sedative, anesthetic, muscle relaxant, and analgesic for animals, but it is not FDA-approved for use in humans due to severe central nervous system (CNS) depressant effects.

Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “While we are making progress addressing the opioid and overdose epidemic across New York State, and have seen a significant drop in overdose deaths, too many New Yorkers are still affected by this crisis. With these new laws, Governor Hochul is taking further steps to keep New Yorkers safe and cement our state as a national leader in providing help and support for individuals, families, and communities impacted by these substances.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul is once again demonstrating her commitment to addressing the deadly opioid epidemic in New York State. While we are making progress in the fight against the overdose epidemic, it’s important that we continue to expand the availability of medications like naloxone, as well as testing strips for fentanyl and xylazine in our communities to continue to turn the tide of the opioid epidemic across the state. This package of legislation will bring lifesaving support to communities hardest hit by the opioid overdose crisis.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “By allowing pharmacists to dispense test strips for xylazine amongst other substances, we're giving New Yorkers a tool to detect and avoid these dangerous substances. As xylazine continues to worsen our overdose crisis, this step is about saving lives. Providing people with the ability to identify it in their supply helps prevent accidental overdoses and gives us a real chance to combat this growing threat.”

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “Fentanyl continues to devastate our communities, claiming the lives of far too many New Yorkers. By equipping individuals with lifesaving tools like fentanyl test strips and critical information on their usage, this legislation takes an important step in the fight against the opioid epidemic. I’m proud to sponsor this effort, and to stand with Governor Hochul in providing our communities with the resources needed to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “For many people suffering from drug addiction, a first step towards treatment and recovery is surviving an accidental overdose. My legislation will give more people the opportunity to heal, recover, and rebuild their lives. Placing opioid antagonists in public buildings - just as we do with AED’s - is a needed step forward in combatting the crisis of overdose and addiction. I thank Governor Hochul, Leader Stewart-Cousins, and my partners in the legislature for joining me in passing this life-saving bill into law.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “In November of 2019, a vibrant young woman named Erin- lost her life to an accidental Fentanyl overdose. Since then, her family has fought tirelessly to assist others that face these challenges, and this piece of legislation will give the resources necessary to assist others that face addiction. I appreciate the Governor signing this important piece of legislation. I also want to thank Erin’s family for never giving up on helping others in need of help.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “Allowing frontline providers, such as pharmacists, to supply adulterant testing kits for xylazine is a critical step in public health policy. Xylazine is a potent veterinary medication that is dangerous and can be fatal when misused by humans. By equipping those on the front lines, who are directly engaged with communities, with the tools to detect this harmful substance, we can prevent overdose deaths and save lives. I commend Governor Hochul for her leadership in approving this life-saving legislation.”

Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman said, “I am deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to tackling the opioid crisis in New York. Her leadership in signing our legislation is a crucial step forward in ensuring that New Yorkers have the resources they need to save lives in emergency situations. By including fentanyl strips and critical information about opioid antagonists, we are providing communities with the tools to recognize and respond to overdoses. This legislation, along with others signed today, reflects our shared dedication to addressing the opioid epidemic, protecting those most vulnerable, and creating a stronger, healthier New York. I am proud to have worked on A.5004/S.4393 and to see it signed into law as part of the Governor’s comprehensive strategy to fight this crisis.”

This legislation builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to addressing the opioid crisis impacting New Yorkers and the nation. Last year, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) developed the first in the nation online ordering portal where naloxone kits and test strips can be ordered by any New York State resident who requests them. New York State has now distributed more than 20 million fentanyl and xylazine test strips, as well as nearly 700,000 naloxone kits through both OASAS and the State's Department of Health (DOH). These lifesaving resources are all available free of charge. DOH’s opioid overdose prevention program was launched in 2006. There are now more than 1,300 registered programs with 5,800 sites located throughout the State – and 72 new opioid overdose prevention programs were approved in 2024 alone. DOH rolled out drug checking programs throughout New York State to garner a complete understanding of the drug supply and to monitor emerging threats. Additional state actions to reduce overdose deaths include expanding medication treatment through opioid treatment programs, mobile medication units, treatment in carceral settings, low-threshold buprenorphine and collaboration with New York Police Department on Post Overdose Response Initiatives.

New York State also offers virtual naloxone trainings through OASAS and overdose prevention trainings under DOH's Clinical Education Initiative (CEI) initiative to help members of the public understand how to recognize an overdose, respond by administering naloxone, and what to do after naloxone is given. The Project COPE initiative through OASAS also offers videos with instructions on how to use naloxone and test strips, as well as other information on overdose prevention and harm reduction.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the State’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

If you, or a loved one, have experienced insurance obstacles related to treatment or need help filing an appeal for a denied claim, contact the CHAMP helpline by phone at 888-614-5400 or email at [email protected].