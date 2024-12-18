University of Wyoming Researcher Selected for ASCEND2.0 Program to Advance Safe Antibiofilm for Children's Oral Health

University of Wyoming Dr. Mark Gomelsky, Professor of Molecular Biology and Director of the Microbiology Program at the University of Wyoming Arundeep S. Pradhan, Deputy Vice President for Research and Innovation at the University of Wyoming

Dr. Mark Gomelsky Selected for NIH ASCEND2.0 I-RED Cohort to Advance Biomedical Innovation

LARAMIE , WY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mark Gomelsky, Professor of Molecular Biology and Director of the Microbiology Program at the University of Wyoming, has been selected to participate in the prestigious I-RED, ASCEND2.0 2024-2025 cohort. Funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of General Medical Sciences, the ASCEND2.0 program is designed to accelerate the commercialization of biomedical innovations and provide entrepreneurial training to bring groundbreaking discoveries to market through the I-RED West Program.Pioneering Bacterial Signal Transduction ResearchDr. Gomelsky’s research focuses on bacterial signal transduction and photoreception, areas critical to understanding bacterial biofilm formation and virulence. Since establishing his lab at the University of Wyoming in 1999, his team has been a pioneer in studying c-di-GMP-dependent signaling pathways regulating biofilm development and virulence. This work has led to significant discoveries, including the identification and characterization of enzymes involved in making and hydrolyzing c-di-GMP and c-di-GMP receptors.Dr. Gomelsky’s innovative contributions have earned him recognition as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. His lab continues to explore cutting-edge areas such as engineering bacteria as “drones” to target cancer cells and developing near-infrared light-activated proteins for precise cellular control in mammals. These breakthroughs advance fundamental science and lay the foundation for impactful biotechnological applications.Revolutionizing Oral Health with Safe Antibiofilm TechnologyDr. Gomelsky’s ASCEND2.0 project focuses on developing a novel safe-to-swallow mouthwash to prevent dental caries in children. Dental caries, caused by biofilms (plaques) formed by Streptococcus mutans, is a major unmet health need identified by the CDC, affecting more than half of American children by age eight. Traditional mouthwashes are unsuitable for children under six due to the risks of swallowing harmful chemicals.In collaboration with MayPall, Inc. , a startup from the University of Wyoming co-founded by pre-dental and business management students Lucas Wall and Leo Gomelsky, Dr. Gomelsky has developed an innovative mouthwash that utilizes natural antibiofilm compounds derived from maple sap and green tea. These compounds are effective in preventing plaque formation on tooth-like surfaces without the use of toxic antimicrobial ingredients, ensuring that the product remains safe for young children.“There is an increasing awareness and sensitivity in the market for ‘swallow-safe’ mouthwashes, especially for kids and at-risk populations. We believe that MayPall’s formulations based on natural extracts offer a unique solution and address an increasing need for natural-based products,” said Arundeep S. Pradhan, Deputy Vice President for Research and Innovation at the University of Wyoming.This innovative concept emerged from research in Dr. Gomelsky’s lab on the foodborne pathogen Listeria monocytogenes. His team observed that Listeria could form biofilms on various types of wood but not on maple wood. Investigating further, they identified specific maple compounds that inhibit biofilm formation, leading to the realization that similar compounds could target S. mutans. Preliminary data suggest the efficacy of these compounds in preventing biofilm formation, paving the way for safer oral healthcare solutions that are safe for young children.Advancing Research and Commercialization with ASCEND2.0The ASCEND2.0 program will provide Dr. Gomelsky with the resources needed to refine the composition of the novel antibiofilm mouthwash and investigate its mechanism of action in S. mutans. This project aims to generate critical data to support Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) funding, enabling further testing in a rat model of dental caries. Through ASCEND2.0, Dr. Gomelsky and his team aim to revolutionize oral health by creating safe and effective solutions for children and their families.About the ASCEND2.0 ProgramASCEND2.0, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is an initiative designed to accelerate the commercialization of biomedical innovations by equipping researchers with entrepreneurial skills and strategies for bringing their discoveries to market. This program is supported by the NIH's Institutional Development Award (IDeA), a congressionally mandated initiative managed by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.The IDeA program focuses on building research capacity in states with historically low levels of NIH funding. It supports advancements in basic, clinical, and translational research alongside faculty development and infrastructure enhancements. By strengthening institutional capabilities in biomedical research, ASCEND2.0 enhances the competitiveness of investigators in securing research funding while enabling clinical and translational research to address the needs of medically underserved communities.IDeA-Eligible StatesThe program is open to institutions in the following states and territories:Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico.ASCEND2.0 plays a pivotal role in empowering biomedical researchers to transform their innovations into impactful healthcare solutions, fostering excellence in underserved regions.About MayPall, Inc.:MayPall, Inc. ( www.maypall.com ) is a University of Wyoming startup dedicated to developing innovative, safe-to-swallow oral care products for children. Leveraging natural antibiofilm compounds found in maple sap and green tea, MayPall’s products effectively prevent plaque formation without the use of toxic antimicrobials. The company is led by a team of pre-dental and business management students, with Dr. Mark Gomelsky serving as President, and is committed to advancing accessible, child-friendly solutions for dental health.*Disclaimer: Research reported in this publication was supported by the NationalInstitute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under AwardNumber UT2GM148080. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and doesnot necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

