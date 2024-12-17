U.S. Chamber Announces Cognizant CEO as New Chair of AI Working Group

WASHINGTON D.C. — Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced Ravi Kumar S., CEO of Cognizant, as Chair of its Artificial Intelligence Working Group.

In this role, Kumar will lead the more than 160 companies from over 30 industries that comprise the Working Group in efforts to educate the public and policymakers about AI technology and its challenges, and advocate for policies that support AI’s continued growth and innovation.

“As a rapidly evolving, revolutionary technology, AI presents a unique opportunity to harness America’s technological might as a force for good in all facets of our modern society. Ravi’s extensive experience and demonstrated leadership in the technology sector will be integral to guiding our efforts to address the policy challenges and opportunities that AI brings,” said Jordan Crenshaw, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center. “Under Ravi’s leadership, we are confident that our AI Working Group will continue to drive meaningful action towards creating a policy environment that not only fosters innovation but also promotes responsible AI practices and development.”

“I am deeply honored to be appointed as the Chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Artificial Intelligence Working Group,” said Ravi Kumar S., CEO of Cognizant. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible work and dedication of our team at Cognizant. As we navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI, I am committed to leading our efforts in evangelizing the transformative potential of this technology to the public and policymakers. Together, we will advocate for policies that foster innovation while ensuring responsible AI practices that benefit society as a whole.”

Kumar was appointed CEO of Cognizant, a multinational information technology services and consulting company, in January 2023, and currently serves on the U.S. Chamber’s Board of Directors. At Cognizant, Kumar has committed to investing $1 billion in AI and has supported the company’s launch of Synapse, a global upskilling initiative that’s committed to training one million people for tech jobs in the new economy by 2026.

Coinciding with today’s announcement, Kumar sat down with Crenshaw for a virtual TecTalk event to discuss the responsible use of AI and how it can be a critical driver of growth across industries.