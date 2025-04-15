U.S. Chamber, Alaska Chamber Host U.S. Representative Nick Begich for Roundtable on Tax Reform

ANCHORAGE, AK – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Alaska Chamber recently hosted U.S. Representative Nick Begich (R-AK-AL) for a roundtable discussion in Anchorage, Alaska with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. US. Representative Nick Begich is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of Alaska will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) has been a tremendous benefit to Alaska’s small businesses,” said Chris Eyler, Vice President of the Northwest Region at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Rep. Begich appreciates the role these businesses play in keeping Alaska moving forward, and he understands that ensuring prosperity here and across the nation depends on Congress extending the TCJA.”

“The work of the U.S. Chamber is critically important. Thousands of businesses around Alaska and the United States require strong representation in order for their voices to be heard loud and clear in the halls of Congress,” said Congressman Begich. “The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act represents a historic reduction in the tax burden applied to small businesses in the United States. It is key that we continue to extend those tax cuts to provide relief for small businesses and the opportunity for additional domestic investment. I fully support the ability for small businesses to continue to enjoy this tax relief and will work continuously in the 119th Congress to ensure that our nation’s small businesses remain a top priority.”

“Alaska businesses and their employees have benefited tremendously since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” said Kati Capozzi, CEO of the Alaska Chamber of Commerce. “Employers have used the deductions to directly reinvest in their people, their infrastructure, and the communities they live in. From a global pandemic to supply chain challenges and workforce shortages, our small businesses have overcome incredible challenges. Permanently extending the tax cuts would provide stability and a much needed lifeline for the businesses all Alaskans depend on. We’re grateful to Congressman Begich for meeting with business owners to learn more about the real-world positive impacts these tax cuts have had on their operations, and how important an extension will be to continue to maintain and grow their businesses.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

