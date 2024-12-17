Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,238 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber Applauds Bipartisan House Task Force Report on AI

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center Senior Vice President Jordan Crenshaw issued the following statement on the release of the Bipartisan House Task Force Report on Artificial Intelligence. 

"Harnessing the promise of AI is essential to America's economic growth and prosperity. The U.S. Chamber applauds the development of the Bipartisan House Task Force Report on Artificial Intelligence as it demonstrates American leadership on this revolutionary technology. 

"The findings and recommendations in this report closely align with the Chamber's call for a sector-specific, risk-based approach to AI governance. The Task Force rightly acknowledges the numerous benefits of AI, including those for small businesses. We appreciate the leadership of Co-Chairs Obernolte and Lieu and look forward to collaborating with them and all members of the task force on their recommendations in the 119th Congress, including the implementation of a preemptive national privacy law." 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. Chamber Applauds Bipartisan House Task Force Report on AI

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more