U.S. Chamber Applauds Bipartisan House Task Force Report on AI

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center Senior Vice President Jordan Crenshaw issued the following statement on the release of the Bipartisan House Task Force Report on Artificial Intelligence.

"Harnessing the promise of AI is essential to America's economic growth and prosperity. The U.S. Chamber applauds the development of the Bipartisan House Task Force Report on Artificial Intelligence as it demonstrates American leadership on this revolutionary technology.

"The findings and recommendations in this report closely align with the Chamber's call for a sector-specific, risk-based approach to AI governance. The Task Force rightly acknowledges the numerous benefits of AI, including those for small businesses. We appreciate the leadership of Co-Chairs Obernolte and Lieu and look forward to collaborating with them and all members of the task force on their recommendations in the 119th Congress, including the implementation of a preemptive national privacy law."