Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $760 million

My Lottery Dream Home Special Bonus Promotion Third Drawing Set for Thursday

JACKSON, MISS. — Brisk sales have prompted the Mega Millions jackpot to have a day-of jackpot jump, increasing $20 million to an estimated $760 million with an estimated cash value of $352.1 million.

It is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered in the month of December, and the $760 million is the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 36, 43, 52, 58 and 65, plus the Mega Ball 16.

Jackpot Update

Lotto America’s jackpot for Wednesday, Dec. 18, is an estimated $17.66 million with an estimated cash value of $8.23 million, while Powerball’s jackpot is an estimated $69 million with an estimated cash value of $32.2 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $52,000.

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a special bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. The next drawing will take place this Thursday, Dec. 19.

Prizes in the special Bonus Promotion drawing include $15,000, $10,000, $5,000, and two $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores. All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance Promotion drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.