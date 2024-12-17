Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,185 in the last 365 days.

Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $760 million

My Lottery Dream Home Special Bonus Promotion Third Drawing Set for Thursday

JACKSON, MISS. — Brisk sales have prompted the Mega Millions jackpot to have a day-of jackpot jump, increasing $20 million to an estimated $760 million with an estimated cash value of $352.1 million. 

It is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered in the month of December, and the $760 million is the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 36, 43, 52, 58 and 65, plus the Mega Ball 16.

Jackpot Update

Lotto America’s jackpot for Wednesday, Dec. 18, is an estimated $17.66 million with an estimated cash value of $8.23 million, while Powerball’s jackpot is an estimated $69 million with an estimated cash value of $32.2 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $52,000. 

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a special bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. The next drawing will take place this Thursday, Dec. 19. 

Prizes in the special Bonus Promotion drawing include $15,000, $10,000, $5,000, and two $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores. All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance Promotion drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $760 million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more