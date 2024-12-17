Jackrabbit Technologies Celebrates a Year of Recognition, Industry Leadership and Community Impact in 2024

Jackrabbit Tech Logo

Jackrabbit Technologies is reflecting on accomplishments including awards, industry recognition, and an ongoing commitment to giving back to the community.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2024 comes to a close, Jackrabbit Technologies, the leading provider of cloud-based class management software, is reflecting on a year of significant accomplishments, including numerous awards, industry recognition, and an ongoing commitment to giving back to the community.The company has not only excelled in the technology sector but also made a lasting impact through its employee-driven culture and charitable endeavors.Jackrabbit Technologies’ achievements were underscored by a series of prestigious awards in 2024, affirming the company’s leadership and growth in the technology sector.Best Employers in North Carolina by Business NC: The company was recognized as one of the Best Employers in North Carolina by Business North Carolina, an honor that stems from employee survey-based rankings, highlighting Jackrabbit’s commitment to fostering a positive and engaging work environment.NC Tech Next Tech Award: Greg Bronzert, then Director of Engineering and now CTO, received the NC Tech Next Tech Award. This recognition underscores Greg’s outstanding contributions to innovation and technology leadership.Most Admired CEO by Charlotte Business Journal: Mark Mahoney, CEO and Co-Founder of Jackrabbit Technologies, was named the Most Admired CEO by the Charlotte Business Journal, a testament to his visionary leadership and commitment to the company’s success.Inc. 5000 and Inc. Regionals Mid-Atlantic Lists: Jackrabbit Technologies made its mark on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and the Inc. Regionals Mid-Atlantic list, further cementing its standing as a key player in the technology space.Mid-Market Fast 40: The company was also named to the Mid-Market Fast 40 list by Business North Carolina, recognizing its remarkable business growth and success over the past year.In 2024, Jackrabbit Technologies further solidified its position as an industry thought leader by participating in 32 industry conferences and securing 13 speaking opportunities.This active presence in industry discussions demonstrates the company’s commitment to driving innovation and contributing to conversations that shape the future of technology.“We are incredibly proud of the success and recognition we’ve achieved in 2024. This year has been a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team, and I’m honored to see Jackrabbit Technologies celebrated as a leader in both the tech industry and our local community,” said Mark Mahoney, CEO & Co-Founder of Jackrabbit Technologies. “These accolades inspire us to continue our mission of innovating, supporting our employees, and giving back. We are excited for the future as we move into our third decade of operation.”Jackrabbit Technologies continues to prioritize community involvement, with the team taking part in numerous charitable activities throughout the year. These efforts are a testament to the company’s strong sense of corporate social responsibility.The company’s annual Rise Against Hunger Meal Packaging event saw participation from the entire workforce during their annual meeting.Jackrabbit employees volunteered at Second Harvest Food Sorting & Sort A Rama in four separate events to help address food insecurity in the region.Employees also contributed to the Ronald McDonald House Beautification Project, showcasing their commitment to supporting families in need.In addition to these milestones, 2024 marked a significant milestone for Jackrabbit Technologies — the company’s 20th anniversary. This anniversary is a reflection of two decades of dedication, growth, and excellence in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions.About Jackrabbit TechnologiesJackrabbit Technologies is the leader in providing cloud-based class management software to youth activity centers that include swim schools, gymnastics and cheer gyms, dance studios, music schools, and child care centers serving more than 15,000 schools in 36 countries. Jackrabbit develops solutions that are rich in features, such as enrollment and immunization management, billing, online registration, and staff and parent portals. Jackrabbit Technologies is a SaaS solution that helps its clients operate more efficiently so they can get back to the passions that inspire them. Learn more by visiting Jackrabbit Technologies’ Newsroom.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.