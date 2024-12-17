Contacting ADOT Fraud Hotline clears record of identity theft victim

PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Transportation detectives’ expertise in investigating identity theft and safeguarding personal information cleared a driver’s record after another person gave his name when arrested for driving under the influence.

After the constituent contacted ADOT Fraud Hotline in October, detectives with ADOT’s Office of Inspector General looked into the case and, using an arrest photo and facial-recognition technology, determined that another person, Orlando Garcia, had stolen the constituent’s identity and given it to authorities when pulled over for DUI in September 2024.

Detectives then collaborated with the Phoenix Police Department, which arrested Garcia for aggravated DUI and identity theft charges in this case, and also for outstanding charges of misconduct involving weapons, aggravated DUI, endangerment and drug offenses.

“This was an outstanding effort to not only address the complaint, but to also help get a dangerous individual off Arizona roadways,” said Lieutenant Jason Henderson with ADOT’s Office of Inspector General. “We encourage anyone who suspects fraudulent activity against their driver license or ID card, vehicle registration or title to report it immediately.”

ADOT’s 24-hour Fraud Hotline is available to those who suspect fraud involving driver license, title and registration and criminal activity. Please call 877.712.2370, email [email protected] or file a report at azdot.gov/incident-report.

Detectives with ADOT’s Office of Inspector General, which is part of the Enforcement and Compliance Division, also investigate fraud involving vehicle title and registration, VIN inspections, and licensed and unlicensed dealers. They also support investigations by state, local and federal law enforcement.