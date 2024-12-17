Speaker Presentation Ideas Now Accepted for the 2025 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo

Produced by Ethanol Producer Magazine and organized by BBI International

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethanol Producer Magazine and BBI International announced that they are now accepting speaker presentation proposals for the 2025 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW).The event, marking its 41st year, is scheduled for June 9-11, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska.Danielle Piekarski, program coordinator for the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, highlighted the conference’s industry reach. “Speakers at the FEW have the unique opportunity to present at the world’s largest ethanol event, which offers free registration exclusively to biofuel producers. The large number of producers in attendance is complemented by leading scientists, association executives, investors, and many other experts.”The FEW seeks expert speakers and panelists to discuss contemporary issues in ethanol and advanced biofuels. Presentation tracks include:• Production and Operations: Biological and Mechanical Processes, Plant Control• Leadership and Financial Management• Coproducts and Product Diversification• Carbon Capture and Storage• Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)• Ethanol 101 Seminar (preconference)• TransportationPiekarski emphasized the significance of this year's event, stating, “As we enter the 41st year of the FEW, we are witnessing continued technological advancements alongside a new incoming administration. We encourage abstract submissions from all industry sectors as we work together to advance and increase the use of ethanol.”“The 2025 FEW will once again showcase the Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as the Sustainable Fuels Summit, which was previously the Biodiesel Summit,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “We broadened the scope of the Sustainable Fuels Summit to better reflect the content that will be available for attendees. The market is growing and in addition to biodiesel production, we continue to see increasing interest in renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production” Nelson stated.Producers of ethanol, biodiesel, advanced biofuels, biochemicals, cellulosic ethanol, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel can register for free.Presentation abstracts are open for submission until February 7, 2025. For more information or to submit an abstract, visit www.fuelethanolworkshop.com About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, North American SAF Conference & Expo and Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events.Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

