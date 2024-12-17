Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,892 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Shooting in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces that an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, at approximately 5:16 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Wade Road, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located a man, suffering an apparent gunshot injury. DC Fire and EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Mark Odoms, of no fixed address.

On Monday, December 16, 2024, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located a suspect in Temple Hills, MD. As a result of a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant, 23-year-old Lamar Odoms of Southeast was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24188628

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Shooting in Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more