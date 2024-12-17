MPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Shooting in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces that an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, at approximately 5:16 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Wade Road, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located a man, suffering an apparent gunshot injury. DC Fire and EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Mark Odoms, of no fixed address.

On Monday, December 16, 2024, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located a suspect in Temple Hills, MD. As a result of a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant, 23-year-old Lamar Odoms of Southeast was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24188628

