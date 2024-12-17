Local Vet Brings Expert Care Directly to Charlotte Pets’ Doorsteps

Jennifer Hawthorne DVM Dr. Hawthorne's practice is inspired by her love for her senior hound. Schedule a Charlotte-area visit by scanning the QR code. Heal House Call Veterinarian

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heal House Call Veterinarian is thrilled to announce the launch of a new house call practice in Southeastern Charlotte with Jennifer Hawthorne, DVM. Dr. Hawthorne 's practice offers in-home veterinary services for area pet parents—a welcome alternative to clinic visits, which can be stressful or scary. Devoted to personalized care and minimizing stress, Dr. Hawthorne brings her thorough and unrushed style to the comfort of the pet's own home.Individualized services and one-on-one relationships with health care providers are becoming rarer, but. Dr. Hawthorne hopes to provide some relief to pet parents through home visits. "Our pets and pet parents deserve to be cared for with grace and respect, not just in their annual checkups, but also as they face debilitating illnesses," says Dr. Hawthorne. In typical clinic visits, pet parents are lucky to spend 15 minutes with the vet, but house-call vets may spend up to an hour.Dr. Hawthorne's practice is accepting new patients now. Services include:Wellness exams: Head-to-tail exams and vaccinationsDiagnostics: Heartworm testing, checking for parasites, and screening blood workConsultations: In-depth evaluation for chronic health issues, allergies, mobility concerns, or geriatric care and second opinionsPalliative care: Multimodal pain management specifically suited to your petEnd-of-life Support: Peaceful goodbyes in the quiet comfort of homeDr. Hawthorne hopes to reshape how pets and pet parents experience the vet visit. She adds, "I prioritize the well-being of individual pets, providing them with the care they deserve in the comfort of their own homes. I aim to make vet visits a positive and low-stress experience for pets and families."Many assume that house call visits are more expensive than clinic visits, but this is not necessarily so. Not only does the vet spend more time with each pet, but there are often multi-pet discounts to make the visits even more efficient for the pet parent."Dr. Hawthorne's practice launch is a big deal for pet parents in Charlotte. By providing house call services, care is naturally extended to community members that have a tough time getting to the vet, like seniors, folks with disabilities, and multi-pet families," says Betsy Banks Saul, Co-founder of Heal House Call Veterinarian. Banks Saul revolutionized the pet industry by creating Petfinder for homeless pets and believes practices like Dr. Hawthorne's provide an essential community element in nurturing pets as family members. Heal supports independent house-call veterinarians like Dr. Hawthorne with business services so that they can focus on what they love—healing pets.To schedule a visit with Dr. Hawthorne, go to http://www.healhousecall.com/jhawthorne

