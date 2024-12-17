AMMWEC Celebrates Zebunnesa Zubair’s Prestigious Award from UPF

Ambassador Denis Godwin Antoine – Grenadian Diplomat, Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) and to Panama City and Mexico City ) speaks at the UPF event Michael W. Jenkins, Chairman of UPF, presents the appointment to Kim Mehlman-Orozco, Ph.D.– Human Trafficking Expert - Dottie Chicquelo, Ph.D. – Expert in Native American Indian & African American Heritage - Hiroto Arakawa, DC– Mayor's Office of Human The event kicked off with Greetings from: - Tomiko Duggan – Senior Vice President, UPF-USA Ms. Zebunnesa Zeba Zubair, Executive Board Member of American Muslim and Multi-Faith Women's Empowerment Council , Appointed as an "Ambassador for Peace" by the Universal Peace Federation Ms. Zebunnesa Zubair is pictured with James Daniel Shinn - President , US Korean Association of DC, Ambassador Denis Godwin, Antoine Tomiko Duggan – Senior Vice President, UPF-USA , Yuriko Arakawa Interfaith Outreach Director UPF -USA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) is thrilled to announce that our esteemed member, Zebunnesa Zubair, has been honored with the Universal Peace Federation Ambassadors For Peace Award for her remarkable contributions to promoting interfaith dialogue, women’s empowerment, and global peace. The award was presented during the Universal Peace Federation’s annual ceremony, held on December 7th, 2024 in Washington DC.The Universal Peace Federation Ambassadors For Peace Award is an honor that celebrates individuals who exemplify leadership, compassion, and dedication to building bridges across cultures and faiths. Zebunnesa Zubair's unwavering commitment to fostering understanding and collaboration among diverse communities has made her a beacon of light and inspiration to many.“Zebunnesa embodies the very essence of AMMWEC’s mission to empower women and amplify voices that champion the values of interfaith dialogue, justice, and peace,” said Anila Ali, AMMWEC President. “Her work reminds us all of the transformative power of women’s voices in addressing global challenges.”Zebunnesa Zeba Zubair has been an integral member of AMMWEC, actively leading initiatives that encourage interfaith partnerships and empower women in leadership roles. Her efforts are having a profound impact not only within the American Muslim and multifaith communities but also on the international stage.In response, Zebunnesa shared her gratitude for the recognition: “This award is a testament to the incredible work being done by so many women in our AMMWEC networks. I accept this honor on behalf of all those striving to make our world a brighter place for people of all faiths and backgrounds.”The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council is proud to stand beside Zebunnesa Zeba Zubair and celebrate this well-deserved recognition.For more information about Zebunnesa Zubair’s work and AMMWEC’s initiatives, please visit www.ammwec.org or contact info@ammwec.org.About the American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment CouncilThe American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is dedicated to empowering Muslim women to counter extremism inside and outside their communities through education, advocacy, and community-building initiatives. By promoting interfaith dialogue and collaboration, AMMWEC seeks to inspire leadership and create a more inclusive society.About the Universal Peace FederationThe Universal Peace Federation (UPF), an international and interreligious network of individuals and organizations, including representatives from religion, government, civil society and the private sector, is dedicated to achieving world peace. An NGO in general consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, UPF supports the work of the United Nations, particularly in the areas of interfaith peacebuilding, peace education, and the strengthening of marriage and family.

