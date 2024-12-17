Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 17 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 37 municipal and police pension plans in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Butler, Carbon, Chester, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lawrence, Luzerne, Monroe, Montour, Tioga, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Nearly a quarter of all the pension plans we support are in some state of distress. It is essential that our communities plan to make their pension payments on time to support our workers who take care of us.”
State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2024, the Department of the Auditor General distributed a total of $404.73 million in aid to 1,461 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.
The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.
Explanations of findings are found in the full audit reports linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Allegheny County
White Oak Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
White Oak Borough Police Pension Plan
Armstrong County
Kittanning Borough Non-Uniformed Cash Balance Pension Plan
Kittanning Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Kittanning Borough Police Pension Plan
Beaver County
Brighton Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Brighton Township Police Pension Plan
South Beaver Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
South Beaver Township Police Pension Plan
Berks County
Kutztown Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Kutztown Borough Police Pension Plan
Blair County
Martinsburg Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Martinsburg Borough Police Pension Plan
Butler County
Lancaster Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Lancaster Township Police Pension Plan
Carbon County
Lansford Borough Police Pension Plan
Palmerton Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Weatherly Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Weatherly Borough Police Pension Plan
Chester County
Caln Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Caln Township Police Pension Plan
Wallace Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Warwick Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Dauphin County
Londonderry Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Lancaster County
East Cocalico Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
East Cocalico Township Police Pension Plan
Lawrence County
City of New Castle Comprehensive Municipal Pension Trust Fund
Luzerne County
Ashley Borough Police Pension Plan
Monroe County
Pocono Mountain Regional Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Pocono Mountain Regional Police Pension Plan
Montour County
Danville Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Danville Borough Police Pension Plan
Tioga County
Charleston Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Washington County
Nottingham Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Westmoreland County
North Belle Vernon Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
North Belle Vernon Borough Police Pension Plan
North Belle Vernon Borough Police Defined Contribution Pension Plan
Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov
