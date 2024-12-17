SANBlaze Announces Industry's First NVMe Gen6 SSD Test Systems

SANBlaze SBExpress-DT5 PCIe NVMe Test System SANBlaze SBExpress-RM5 PCIe NVMe Test System

New SBExpress Rackmount Gen5+ and Desktop Gen5+ are Gen6 Ready to Deliver Latest-Generation Validation and Compliance Testing

LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANBlaze Technology Inc., a leading worldwide provider of advanced storage test and validation technologies, today announced the coming availability of the industry’s first platform to support NVMeover PCIeGen6 validation and compliance testing.SANBlaze hardware and software engineering teams have released new SBExpress Rackmount and Desktop Gen5 platforms called “Gen5+” providing a seamless upgrade path to Gen6. These Gen6-ready platforms provide broad test capabilities for development, QA, validation, and manufacturing teams. The new Gen5+ platforms include the company’s Certified by SANBlaze (SBCert™) compliance test suite, widely recognized as the industry benchmark for all generations of NVMe testing.“SANBlaze is pleased to announce the industry's first NVMe PCIe Gen6-ready test systems, extending our leadership position in the SSD market,” said Rick Walsh, Sr. Vice President, SANBlaze. “We are providing an investment protection plan for our customers to guarantee that CapEx dollars are allocated across current Gen5 programs and future Gen6 product initiatives.”SBExpress-RM Rackmount PCIe Gen6 NVMe Test SystemThe SBExpress-RM5+ Rackmount is a 16-bay enterprise-class NVMe test appliance supporting PCIe speeds from Gen1 to Gen6. The SANBlaze software IP for Gen6 is fully downward compatible across all previous SANBlaze generation platforms.SBExpress Desktop for both Client and Enterprise Gen6 NVMe Test SystemsThe SBExpress-DT5+ solutions are complete turnkey PCIe6.0 NVMeSSD validation test systems. The systems work in conjunction with SANBlaze’s industry-leading Certified by SANBlaze™ test suite, bringing enterprise class NVMe validation right to the developer's desktop for testing both enterprise and client SSDs. The systems are fully self-contained, quiet, and easily portable, perfect for a work-from-home environment or traveling to customer sites.For more information on availability, configurations, and pricing, please contact sales@sanblaze.com or visit www.sanblaze.com About SANBlazeSANBlaze is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies. SANBlaze systems are deployed in the test and development labs of most major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide. SANBlaze is revolutionizing the NVMe Storage Area Network (SAN) and PCIe device qualification markets by offering NVMe testing end-to-end. We are first to market a solution that tests Native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) for complete end-to-end testing of your entire system using single port or dual port drives. More information is available on www.sanblaze.com SANBlaze | One Monarch Drive, Suite 204 | Littleton, MA | United StatesTesting NVMe over Everything™SANBlaze, the SANBlaze logo, SBExpress, SBCert, VirtuaLUN, NVMe over Everything, and GargantuLUN, are trademarks of SANBlaze Technology, Inc.PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. NVMe is a registered trademark of NVM Express, Inc.

