Technomic’s latest healthcare foodservice report spotlights senior living as significant growth area for the industry

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compared to pre-pandemic, hospital patient days continue to decline and hours are still reduced in many cash operations. And, while hospital growth is predicted to decrease, the long-term outlook for senior living, including independent living, assisted living and continuous care retirement centers, is strong. However, connecting each of these healthcare foodservice segments is a shared consumer demand for higher-quality options and more variety among not only patients and residents, but employees and visitors as well.“For hospitals, it will be crucial to grow foodservice sales by boosting dining occasions among employees and visitors,” says Kathryn Fenner, principal at Technomic. “Fewer than two in five meals consumed at a hospital by employees or visitors come from on-site dining venues. An increasing share of nonusers of healthcare foodservice cite better food quality as an avenue to encourage on-site meal consumption.”Some other key findings from this report include:With inflation not included, only senior living has fully recovered to the level of pre-pandemic sales, and it will be more than five years before hospitals and long-term care reach this pointWhile share of meals sourced on-site is stable from 2022, hospital employees are now less satisfied with current food offeringsAmong hospital employees, 38% say meals consumed at a hospital were brought from home and 25% say they sourced their meal off-site, compared to 29% and 27%, respectively, among hospital visitors62% of hospital visitors and employees cite improved food quality as a driver for increasing their likelihood of eating meals on-siteUncover opportunities and explore expert recommendations to support operator needs and fuel growth across the healthcare segment, with the Healthcare Foodservice Multi Client Study. This strategic deep dive explores five-year historic and forecasted segment growth, as well as shifts in consumer and operator behaviors and attitudes, critical issues impacting healthcare operators and menu trends driving offerings for each healthcare subsegment.Press inquiries: info@technomic.com Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic’s latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

