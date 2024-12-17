TOKISCHA RELEASES NEW SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO 'DE MARAVISHA' FEATURING NATHY PELUSO

Tokischa, the multi-faceted, global Latin artist and Dominican rapper, releases her new single and music video, “De Maravisha.”

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Tokischa, the multi-faceted, global Latin artist and Dominican rapper, releases her new single and music video, “ De Maravisha ,” (“Wonderfully”) featuring Argentine singer, songwriter, rapper and Latin Grammy award winner, Nathy Peluso. Both women showcase in the new video their unapologetic forces and Spanish rapping talent that they are known for by their fans. “De Maravisha” was written by Tokischa and Nathy Peluso, and produced by the awardwinning, global and iconic producer, Skrillex, who blended a Hip-Hop, Rap and Reggaeton fusion for the single.Creative directed by Tokischa and Directed by Olivia de Camps, a Dominican-American filmmaker from New York, the music video was filmed in parts of Brooklyn and shared elements of a modern day pin-up models . In addition, the visuals exposed high-level fashion with a 90’s inspired cinematography, and scenery that complements the lyrics of both artists of being a dominated female boss.“De Maravisha” is now available on all streaming platforms.The single and music video was released by Tokischa’s own record label along with her manager, Angelica Piche de Lasiner, under a global partnership with Warner Music Latina.Recently, Tokischa appeared in Brazil for the first time, where she exclusively presented a preview of a funk that she will release soon, called “Peixes”. The event had limited tickets and took place at a secret location in the city of Rio de Janeiro. It was an intimate event with 3,000 fans. The artist presented her song produced by Brazilian producer Papatinho.Currently, Tokischa is working on her first debut album, which is set to be released early next year (2025). In addition, Tokischa is focused on her social work with her new foundation, Sol, to bring light to many lives.The new single with Nathy Peluso follows the singer-songwriter and rapper’s three Latin GRAMMY awards won last month including "Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song". Earlier in December, Peluso made her late night TV debut on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Blood Orange. This month, her album GRASA was spotlighted at #6 on both Rolling Stone and Billboard’s year-end “best of the year” lists.About TokischaThe unapologetic and multi-faceted, global Dominican rapper, Tokischa, deconstructs the perceptions and norms with her music, and surrounding women’s roles. Her style is raw, authentic genres of music that few artists dare to pursue. She has no fear of showing society what she does, what she likes and who she is. Tokischa promotes a way of life that’s free from hypocrisy and gender stereotypes. Her vocal tone is instantly identifiable and is another major factor in making her songs distinctive. In addition to her own pioneering dembow (Dominican street signature in music) tracks that have alreadybecome hits throughout her native Dominican Republic and globally, attracting millions of YouTube views over the last three years, Tokischa has now come to the attention of wider international fans through monumental collaborations with Madonna, Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Arca, JBalvin, Marshmello, Ozuna and more.Recently, Tokischa has worked with A$AP Rocky on a blend Hip-Hop and Debow that is set to be released soon with a music video, located in Washington Heights, NY. In addition, she was the face of campaign for the iconic designer, Jean Paul Gautier. She has stormed through the fashion scene with her with style and class, and has worked with Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, Balmain, Vetements and many more.Tokischa has been featured by top publications such as Vogue, Teen Vogue, the New York Times, Billboard, Complex, etc. With her first “Popola Tour,” Tokischa has broken SOLD OUT records of fan attendance in the U.S.A., Europe, Mexico and South America. She closed her tour in December 2024 in the hometown of Dembow in Dominican Republic with a multitude of people in the streets. This May 2024, Tokischa created a successful tour to celebrate “Pride Month” with the tour called ”.Naci Perra“ She is the first female Dominican artist to headline top festivals around-the-world. Currently, she is signed toWarner Latin in her first record label deal and is set to release her first recording album in 2025.About Nathy PelusoNathy Peluso's latest album ‘GRASA’ reveals a more mature and emboldened artist who asserts her unique capabilities as a songwriter and performer, seamlessly navigating rap, ballads, and tropical genres. For the first time, the Argentine-born, Spain based artist shares a more intimate and personal side in her lyrics, unafraid to open up about the growing pains and creative crises that come with fame, success and the pressures of modern stardom.At only 29 years old, Peluso has now won 5-career Latin GRAMMYs, tied with Mercedes Sosa for the most awards for an Argentine female artist. In November 2024, Peluso won 3 Latin GRAMMYs including “Best Alternative Song” for “El Dia Que Perdi Mi Juventud (Feat. Blood Orange),”“Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song” for “Aprender A Amar” and “Best Long Form Video” for the GRASA film. The album ‘GRASA’ is currently nominated for the GRAMMYs 2025 in the “Best LatinRock or Alternative Album” category. In addition to the Blood Orange collaboration, ‘GRASA’ also features collaborations with Duki, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso and C. Tangana.Nathy's critically acclaimed 2020 debut album ‘Calambre’ catapulted her to fame and success, winning “Best Alternative Album” at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs, scoring hits with Bizarrap, C. Tangana and Tiago PZK, playing Coachella, selling out two Movistar Arenas in Buenos Aires and touring all over Spain.

