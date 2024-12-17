Minister Fajon: Albania has made remarkable progress on its European path in a short time

SLOVENIA, December 17 - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon participated in the EU-Albania Intergovernmental Conference in Brussels, where she, on behalf of Slovenia, Austria and Spain, commended the Albanian government for the progress in the EU enlargement process achieved within a short timeframe. She underscored that this success represents an important step forward not only for Albania but also for the European Union as a whole. She welcomed Albania’s progress and the opening of negotiations on a new cluster.

