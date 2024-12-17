Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,913 in the last 365 days.

Minister Fajon: Albania has made remarkable progress on its European path in a short time

SLOVENIA, December 17 - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon participated in the EU-Albania Intergovernmental Conference in Brussels, where she, on behalf of Slovenia, Austria and Spain, commended the Albanian government for the progress in the EU enlargement process achieved within a short timeframe. She underscored that this success represents an important step forward not only for Albania but also for the European Union as a whole. She welcomed Albania’s progress and the opening of negotiations on a new cluster.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Fajon: Albania has made remarkable progress on its European path in a short time

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more