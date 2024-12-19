Excellence Canada Announces 2024 Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month Great Employers Award Winners

Excellence Canada Logo - Improving performance - recognizing excellence CHWM Great Employer Logo

Eleven Canadian Organizations Leading the Way in Building Healthy, Safe, and Supportive Work Environments

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence Canada is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month Great Employers Award . This award recognize organizations that commit to excellence in workplace health and safety by adopting innovative and comprehensive approaches to employee well-being.This year’s award-winning organizations have demonstrated their leadership in creating physically and psychologically healthy and welcoming environments. Their dedication is reflected in efforts to excel across four pillars of workplace wellness:Healthy LifestylesThese employers support initiatives that empower employees to maintain healthy lifestyles. From promoting balanced nutrition and regular physical activity to supporting the elimination of risky health behaviors, they prioritize well-being at the core of their workplace culture.Mental Health & Workplace CultureA strong culture of trust, fairness, diversity, and inclusion is key in these organizations. By fostering psychological safety and prioritizing mental health, they ensure employees feel supported and valued, promoting open communication and positive relationships.Physical EnvironmentRecognizing the importance of safety, these employers create secure workspaces that minimize physical risks and support employees' overall health. Rigorous health and safety measures address the evolving needs of modern workplaces, ensuring long-term employee well-being.Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)These organizations go beyond the workplace, recognizing the link between employee wellness, community engagement, and organizational performance. By implementing and supporting employee involvement in CSR initiatives, they enhance lives both within and beyond their organizations."The submissions from these organizations reflect a true commitment to fostering and sustaining healthy workplaces," said Sean Slater, President of Excellence Canada. "The adjudication panel was deeply impressed by their efforts. In busy and challenging times, their dedication to creating safe, inclusive, and supportive environments is even more inspiring."For over 25 years, Excellence Canada has celebrated Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month and the Great Employers Award. The recognized organizations not only drive employee engagement and productivity but also demonstrate the vital role corporate responsibility plays in building resilient communities.2024 Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month Great Employers(Alphabetical Order)AGS Rehab SolutionsArtis REITAudienceViewCanmetENERGY (Natural Resources Canada)Connecting CareConnecting Early Years Family CentreCreative Options ReginaHamilton Health SciencesHealth Standards Organization (HSO)South Asian Canadians Health & Social Services (SACHSS)Your Neighbourhood Credit UnionFor more information about Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month and the 2024 Great Employers, visit healthyworkplacemonth.ca/award. Looking Ahead: 2025 ApplicationsNext year’s award submissions will open online at healthyworkplacemonth.ca starting September 1, 2025. The application deadline is October 31, 2025.AcknowledgmentsExcellence Canada extends its gratitude to our 2024 partners: Genwell, Haleo Sleep, Headversity, and Wounded Warriors Canada, whose support makes Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month possible.About Excellence CanadaExcellence Canada is a national organization dedicated to advancing workplace excellence. Through our national recognized standards for Healthy Workplaces, Mental Health at Work, and Organizational Excellence, together with programs like Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month, the Canadian Business Excellence Awards, and the Canada Awards for Excellence, we help employers assess, enhance, and celebrate their commitment to employee health and organizational success.The Canada Awards for Excellence have been honored by the ongoing patronage of the Governor General of Canada since 2006.

