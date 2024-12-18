VesselBot Advances Supply Chain Sustainability with another Industry Recognition and New Research

VesselBot logo

VesselBot's Double Milestone: Top Tech Award + New Research on Electric Truck Transition

ATHENS, GREECE, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VesselBot, a pioneer in supply chain sustainability technology, has been named a 2024 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This recognition, highlighting VesselBot's unique position in providing both environmental and economic benefits to supply chain operations, coincides with the release of VesselBot's research report that analyzes the transition from diesel to electric trucks in supply chain operations.

The research report "Evaluating the Future of Electric Trucks: Challenges and Opportunities” examines operational costs and environmental impacts across transportation networks. Based on data collected from 66 locations and 1,194 shipments in the Houston area during the second half of 2024, the study provides comparative analysis of electric and diesel truck operations.

Constantine Komodromos, CEO and Founder at VesselBot, said: "Being recognized by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive underscores the growing importance of combining sustainability with operational excellence," said Constantine Komodromos, CEO and Founder at VesselBot. " The research findings indicate significant variations in operational efficiency between electric and diesel trucks, particularly in urban delivery scenarios. The data demonstrates that electric trucks show cost advantages in specific operational contexts, while diesel vehicles maintain advantages in long-haul transportation. This kind of sophisticated data analysis can help organizations make informed decisions, while optimizing their operations for both environmental impact and cost efficiency. In today's complex global supply chains, companies need more than just emissions calculations – they need actionable insights and this is exactly what we provide".

Key findings from the report include:

• Comparative analysis of fuel and charging costs across different truck classes

• Infrastructure requirements for electric fleet implementation

• Impact of cargo weight on vehicle range and efficiency

• Market penetration rates of electric trucks across major regions

The Top Tech Startup award, presented by IRONMARKETS' leading publications Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, recognizes emerging companies that are transforming the global cold food supply chain.

Food Logistics reaches over 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, while Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

For more information about VesselBot's Supply Chain Sustainability Platform visit https://www.vesselbot.com.

To access the full electric trucks report, click here.

About VesselBot

VesselBot is a pioneering technology company that brings transparency to value chain emissions through its groundbreaking Supply Chain Sustainability Platform. Leveraging sophisticated technology and supply chain expertise, VesselBot enables companies to accurately and efficiently calculate their carbon footprint across the entire value chain. This includes both product carbon footprint and transportation emissions from all modes (vessels, airplanes, trains, and trucks). By providing high-accuracy, primary, and modeled data throughout the value chain, VesselBot’s platform facilitates compliance with ESG regulations while helping organizations optimize their entire supply chain network, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

