VesselBot Joins Development Data Partnership to Advance Global Transportation Emissions Transparency

ATHENS, GREECE, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VesselBot, a pioneer in Supply Chain sustainability technology, has agreed to join the Development Data Partnership, a prestigious collaboration between international organizations and technology companies aimed at advancing sustainable development through data sharing. This partnership marks a significant step forward in improving global access to accurate transportation emissions data for international development initiatives.

The Development Data Partnership, which includes major international organizations such as the World Bank and IMF, facilitates the responsible use of private sector data for public good. VesselBot's selection alongside other innovative companies like Microsoft, Meta, LinkedIn, Starlink, Esri, reflects the growing importance of accurate emissions data in addressing global sustainability challenges.

"Joining the Development Data Partnership enables us to contribute to a broader mission of global sustainable development," said Constantine Komodromos, CEO and Founder of VesselBot. "By providing our transportation emissions data and expertise, we can help international organizations make more informed decisions about supply chain sustainability and climate action."

VesselBot's digital twin technology and real-time data collection across maritime, air, and land transportation will support international organizations in:

• Measuring and analyzing global transportation emissions patterns

• Identifying opportunities for emissions reduction in supply chains

• Supporting evidence-based policy making for sustainable transportation

The partnership comes at a crucial time as organizations worldwide face increasing pressure to accurately measure and reduce their Scope 3 emissions. According to Statista, transportation accounted for approximately 16% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2023, highlighting the critical need for precise emissions data in this sector.

This collaboration will enable international organizations to leverage VesselBot's comprehensive emissions calculation capabilities, which achieve high accuracy in Scope 3 emissions calculations through extensive primary data collection and digital twin technology across global supply chains.

For more information about VesselBot's Supply Chain Emissions Platform, visit www.vesselbot.com

VesselBot invites media inquiries and is available for interviews.

About VesselBot

VesselBot is a pioneering technology company that brings transparency to value chain emissions through its groundbreaking Supply Chain Sustainability Platform. Leveraging sophisticated technology and supply chain expertise, VesselBot enables companies to accurately and efficiently calculate their carbon footprint across the entire value chain. This includes emissions from both product carbon footprint and transportation from all modes (vessels, airplanes, trains, and trucks). By providing high-accuracy, primary, and modeled data throughout the value chain, VesselBot’s platform facilitates compliance with ESG regulations while helping organizations optimize their entire supply chain network, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.