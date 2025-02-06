VesselBot Report Maps Real-Time Environmental Cost of Global Supply Chain Disruptions

VesselBot logo

Decoding Maritime Emissions" Report Provides First Granular Analysis of How Geopolitical Events Affect Maritime Emissions

ATHENS, GREECE, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking analysis titled "Decoding Maritime Emissions - Analyzing the Complex Interplay of Events Shaping Maritime Industry in 2024," VesselBot provides the first granular measurement of how specific global disruptions directly impact shipping emissions. Using primary data and advanced analytics, the report quantifies the precise environmental cost of events ranging from geopolitical conflicts to port strikes.

Key findings from VesselBot's real-time tracking and analysis reveal:

• Houthi attacks in the Red Sea led to a 15-day increase in Europe-bound shipping times, causing heightened emissions from extended routes around Africa.

• The Port of Las Palmas saw a 40% surge in bunkering fuel consumption (2 million tons increase) due to Red Sea rerouting.

• Singapore's port congestion in May-June 2024 resulted in seven-day berthing delays, creating concentrated emission hotspots from idle vessels.

"What makes this analysis unprecedented is our ability to measure the actual, not estimated, emissions impact of each supply chain disruption," said Constantine Komodromos, CEO and Founder of VesselBot. "We're moving beyond theoretical averages to show how specific events cascade through the global maritime network and affect emissions in real-time."

The report's precision in tracking disruption impacts reveals that while overall maritime greenhouse gas emissions increased by 40 million tons in 2024, the sources of these increases can be traced to specific events and responses, rather than general industry growth alone.

"Traditional emissions reporting relies heavily on averages and aggregated data, which mask the true impact of supply chain disruptions," C. Komodromos mentioned. "Our technology allows us to measure the exact emissions impact when a vessel is rerouted, delayed, or forced to idle – providing unprecedented visibility into the environmental consequences of supply chain decisions."

The analysis demonstrates how port congestion, labor strikes, and geopolitical tensions created distinct emission patterns throughout 2024:

• Hong Kong port generated 113,317 tons of GHG emissions in 2024, with elevated levels attributed to significant port congestion and average vessel waiting times of 60 hours.

• Shanghai and Ningbo ports, China's two busiest and geographically proximate facilities, generated combined GHG emissions of 416,321 tons from port operations in 2024, with elevated levels driven by above-average waiting times.

• ILA labor action affected 36 ports along the U.S. East and Gulf coasts after October 1st, 2024, with VesselBot tracking emissions impact from vessels forced to anchor or remain at berth.

This level of detailed impact analysis is made possible by VesselBot's Supply Chain Sustainability Platform, which provides real-time emissions calculations across entire value chains.

The complete report, which includes detailed mapping of disruption-related emissions patterns, is available here.

About VesselBot

VesselBot is a pioneering technology company that brings transparency to value chain emissions through its groundbreaking Supply Chain Sustainability Platform. Leveraging sophisticated technology and supply chain expertise, VesselBot enables companies to accurately and efficiently calculate their carbon footprint across the entire value chain. This includes emissions from both product carbon footprint and transportation from all modes (vessels, airplanes, trains, and trucks). By providing high-accuracy, primary, and modeled data throughout the value chain, VesselBot’s platform facilitates compliance with ESG regulations while helping organizations optimize their entire supply chain network, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



