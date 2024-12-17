National Treasury on publication of 2025 Draft Revenue Laws Amendment Bill and Consultation on Tax discussion papers

Publication of the 2025 Draft Revenue Laws Amendment Bill and Consultation on Tax discussion papers

2025 Draft Revenue Laws Amendment Bill (2025 draft RLAB)

The National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) today publish, for public comment, the 2025 draft Revenue Laws Amendment Bill (2025 draft RLAB). This draft tax bill contains tax proposals that will give optionality for the funds to select whichever approach was communicated to their members and outlined in funds rules.

The draft tax bill will be tabled by the Minister in Parliament during the 2025 Budget Review after taking into account public comments and recommendations.

The 2025 draft tax bill, the accompanying draft Explanatory Memoranda containing a comprehensive description of the proposed tax amendments contained in the 2025 draft RLAB can be found on the National Treasury (www.treasury.gov.za) and SARS (www.sars.gov.za) websites.

Due date for public comments on the 2025 draft tax bill

National Treasury and SARS hereby invite comments in writing on the 2025 draft RLAB. Please forward written comments to the National Treasury’s tax policy depository at 2025AnnexCProp@treasury.gov.za and SARS at acollins@sars.gov.za by close of business on 17 January 2025.

Consultation on discussion papers

On 13 November 2024 the National Treasury published three discussion papers that included proposals relating to the carbon tax, the taxation of collective investment schemes and the taxation of alcoholic beverages.

The closing date for comments on the carbon tax and collective investment schemes discussion papers is today. National Treasury will invite those who commented to a consultation workshop on the carbon tax discussion paper on 16 January 2025 and on the collective investment schemes paper on 17 January 2025.

For enquiries email media@treasury.gov.za

