Explore the Indian River Lagoon with Capt Hirams Resort’s River King Eco-Tours

SEBASTIAN, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capt Hirams Resort is pleased to announce its Daily Nature and Eco Tours , providing residents and visitors a unique opportunity to explore the beauty of the Intracoastal Waterway. Departing from Capt Hirams Marina, the River King eco-tours are designed to connect guests with nature while ensuring a safe and comfortable experience.Experience Nature on the WaterThe River King, a covered boat operated by certified crew members, offers a secure environment for all participants. Tours are conducted daily, allowing individuals to immerse themselves in the natural wonders of the Sebastian Waterfront. These eco-tours present a perfect way to witness local wildlife while enjoying the great outdoors.Diverse Tour Options for Every InterestThe Daily Nature and Eco Tours offer several cruise options to cater to varying interests:1) Dolphin Watch Cruise: A scenic cruise to the Sebastian Inlet, where participants can observe dolphins, manatees, schools of fish, and various marine birds.2) Sebastian River Cruise: Explore the Sebastian River, home to alligators, dolphins, manatees, and diverse waterfowl, promising a captivating view of the local ecosystem.3) Pelican Island Cruise: This cruise takes guests to Pelican Island Reserve, a renowned sanctuary where dolphins and thousands of birds can often be spotted returning to the island near sunset.4) Wine and Brews Cruise: This seasonal cruise offers samples of local craft beers while enjoying serene river views as the boat sails to Pelican Island.Affordable Pricing and Special OffersCapt Hirams eco-tours are priced to ensure accessibility for all. The pricing structure is as follows:- Adults: $40- Wine/Brews Cruises: $45- Children (12 and under): $18- Private Rental (up to 40 people): $1,200Discounts are available for seniors, military personnel, and groups of ten or more.Important Information for Tour ParticipantsTo enhance the experience, participants are encouraged to bring the following items:- Valid ID- Sunscreen- Food and beverages (glass containers are not permitted; small coolers are welcome)- A camera to capture memorable moments- A jacket or blanket, as it may get breezy on the waterTour times are subject to change based on seasonal factors and weather conditions. Each cruise lasts approximately 2 to 2.5 hours, and arriving 30 minutes prior to departure is recommended for check-in at the Adventure Center. The River King is equipped to be handicapped accessible, and restroom facilities are available on board.About Capt Hirams ResortCapt Hirams is dedicated to providing exceptional eco-tour experiences in Sebastian, Florida. A team of certified professionals strives to connect guests with the natural world while promoting environmental awareness. With a range of tour options and a commitment to guest safety, Capt Hirams serves as the ideal choice for exploring the beauty of Florida’s waterways.Contact Information:For more information and to reserve a spot on one of the Daily Nature and Eco Tours, please contact Capt Hirams Resort at 772-589-4345 or visit: https://hirams.com/things-to-do/riverking/

