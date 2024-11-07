Captain Hiram’s Resort Honors Military Personnel with Special Discounts During Military Appreciation Month

Special Offers Available Throughout November for Active and Retired Service Members

SEBASTIAN, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captain Hiram’s Resort, a renowned destination on Florida’s Indian River Lagoon, announces a series of exclusive discounts for active-duty and retired military personnel throughout November.In recognition of Military Appreciation Month, the resort extends special discounts on dining, accommodations, retail, and river cruises, aiming to express gratitude to military members and their families.Recognizing and Honoring Service MembersThis initiative highlights Captain Hiram’s Resort’s commitment to supporting military personnel and their families who have dedicated their lives to serving the country. Many military members face unique challenges, including long deployments, demanding schedules, and high-stress environments.The resort’s management has designed these discounts to provide military guests with opportunities to relax and enjoy Florida’s beautiful east coast.The spokesperson for Captain Hiram’s Resort stated, “We recognize the strength and sacrifices of the military community. This initiative allows us to show appreciation for their service by extending discounts that enhance their experience at our resort.”Military Discounts Offered at Captain Hiram’s ResortMilitary guests visiting Captain Hiram’s Resort during November can enjoy the following discounts:20% Discount on Food and BeveragesThis discount applies at the resort’s two popular dining venues: Sandbar and Blackfins Riverfront Grill. Sandbar is known for its relaxed tiki-style atmosphere, featuring waterfront seating and regular live music performances. The menu includes Caribbean-inspired seafood options, allowing military families to indulge in local flavors while enjoying a picturesque view of the lagoon.Blackfins Riverfront Grill provides a more formal yet casual dining experience, with seating that overlooks the scenic Indian River Lagoon. The dining experience features fresh seafood, locally sourced produce, and an inviting breakfast menu. Guests can enjoy dishes such as blackened grouper sandwiches and lobster bisque, showcasing a blend of American and Floridian flavors.20% Discount on Boatique Retail PurchasesCaptain Hiram’s Boatique retail store offers a curated selection of apparel, souvenirs, and gifts that reflect the coastal environment. The store is stocked with beachwear, accessories, and home decor items. This discount enables military families to bring home a piece of the resort’s charm while providing opportunities to shop for gifts and keepsakes.30% Discount on Hotel AccommodationsThe accommodation discount applies to a range of options, from standard rooms to suites with private balconies overlooking the river. Captain Hiram’s Resort offers accommodations catering to various group sizes and budgets, allowing military guests to enjoy a romantic getaway or a family vacation. Each room is designed to capture the tropical ambiance of the area, with amenities that ensure comfort during their stay.Some accommodations are ADA-accessible, ensuring inclusivity for guests with accessibility needs.10% Discount on River King CruisesCaptain Hiram’s River King eco-cruise provides scenic excursions on the Indian River, showcasing the area’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems. Guided by knowledgeable staff, these cruises share insights about the local flora and fauna, including sightings of manatees, dolphins, and native bird species. The cruise discount allows military personnel and their families to experience Florida’s natural beauty while learning about conservation efforts.Additional Information and Booking DetailsThe Military Appreciation Month discounts are available throughout November and can be redeemed by presenting valid military identification upon check-in or at the point of purchase. These offers are subject to availability, and some restrictions may apply. The discounts cannot be combined with other promotions, ensuring military guests receive exclusive benefits for their stay.Captain Hiram’s Resort welcomes inquiries from guests wishing to learn more about the resort’s offerings, book accommodations, or explore dining and activity options. Those interested in booking a stay during November’s Military Appreciation Month can find further information on the resort’s official website at hirams.com/offers/military-appreciation-month About Captain Hiram’s ResortCapt Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida, offers a unique tropical escape with waterfront accommodations along the Indian River. The resort features 86 guest rooms, lively dining options, riverside bars, and a full-service marina. Guests can enjoy activities like eco-tours, riverboat cruises, kayaking, and live music. Capt Hirams blends Florida charm with a Bahamian atmosphere, making it ideal for relaxation, entertainment, and adventure. For more details, visit Capt Hirams Resort at https://hirams.com/ or call (888) HIRAMS1.

