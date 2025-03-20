Capt Hiram’s Introduces To-Go Catering for Convenient Island-Inspired Dining

Capt Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida

SEBASTIAN, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capt Hiram’s, a well-known destination for island-inspired dining and entertainment, proudly announces the launch of Capt Hiram’s To-Go Catering . This new service allows customers to enjoy the restaurant’s signature seafood and tropical cuisine in a convenient pickup format, bringing the flavors of Capt Hiram’s to any event or gathering. May it be a corporate function, family celebration, or casual get-together, guests can now serve restaurant-quality dishes with ease.Capt Hiram’s To-Go Catering offers a broad selection of fresh seafood, flavorful dishes, and island-inspired fare designed to satisfy diverse tastes and group sizes. The thoughtfully curated menu includes a range of starters, main dishes, pasta, and sandwiches, all crafted to capture the essence of tropical dining. Each dish is prepared using the freshest ingredients and adheres to the high standards that have made Capt Hiram’s a cherished dining destination.Bringing the Capt Hiram’s Experience to Any Event:Capt Hiram’s has built a strong reputation for high-quality seafood, handcrafted cocktails, and a relaxed tropical atmosphere that keeps customers coming back. With To-Go Catering, customers can now bring this experience to their own events without the hassle of extensive meal preparation.“Our goal is to make it easy for our guests to enjoy their favorite dishes anywhere,” said Kirk Funnell, Director of Sales & Marketing at Capt Hiram’s. “With our catering service, customers can simply order, pick up, and serve restaurant-quality meals at their convenience. May it be for large gatherings or an intimate event, we want to make every occasion special.”Menu Highlights:The catering menu features a wide variety of popular dishes that highlight the best of Capt Hiram’s flavors:- Starters: Smoked Fish Dip, Anti-Pasta, Charcuterie Board, Fresh Crudité- Soups & Salads: New England Clam Chowder, Maryland Crab Soup, Baby Field Greens, Caesar Salad- Entrees: Chicken Piccata, Mahi Tropical, Beef Tips w/ Demi, Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Shrimp & Clam Boil- Sides: Seasoned Rice, Roasted Red Potatoes, Garlic Mashed Potato, Buttered Fettuccine, Mixed Vegetables- Dessert: Cookies, BrowniesWith an expanded menu designed for sharing, Capt Hiram’s To-Go Catering ensures that customers can select the perfect dishes for any event size or style.Ideal for Various Occasions:Capt Hiram’s To-Go Catering is suited for multiple event types, offering a stress-free way to serve delicious food at events such as:- Corporate events and office lunches- Family reunions and celebrations- Weddings, showers, and anniversaries- Game nights, tailgates, and casual get-togethers- Holiday parties and special occasions“We are excited to expand our dining experience beyond the restaurant,” added Funnell. “With To-Go Catering, we aim to provide a convenient solution for those looking to serve high-quality, island-vibe dishes at their events. We take pride in offering a seamless, flavorful experience that brings people together over great food.”About Capt Hiram’s:Capt Hiram’s is a premier waterfront dining and entertainment destination located in Sebastian, FL, known for its fresh seafood, tropical drinks, and live music scene. Since its establishment, Capt Hiram’s has been committed to delivering an exceptional dining experience with a laid-back beach vibe. With the introduction of To-Go Catering, Capt Hiram’s continues to innovate and extend its reach, allowing customers to enjoy its beloved flavors beyond the restaurant setting.For more details about Capt Hiram’s To-Go Catering visit https://hirams.com/catering-in-sebastian-florida/

