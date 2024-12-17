Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade visits Israel and Palestine

Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa is visiting Israel and Palestine on 16–18 December to get an updated picture of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, and to hold talks on humanitarian access and support.

“Sweden is providing comprehensive humanitarian support to organisations operating in Gaza. The humanitarian situation is disastrous, and during my discussions I will stress the importance of unhindered humanitarian access and security for humanitarian actors. I will also underline the importance of the release of hostages and that all parties respect international humanitarian law,” says Mr Dousa.

During the trip, Mr Dousa will hold talks with Palestine’s Prime and Foreign Minister Dr Mohammad Mustafa and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wael Zakout Zakout, as well as Israel’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sharren Haskel.

Mr Dousa will also meet with representatives of the largest humanitarian actors operating in Gaza and visit a border crossing to Gaza.He will also visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum and one of the kibbutzim affected by the heinous 7 October 2023 terrorist attacks, for conversations with survivors and people with relatives still being held captive in Gaza.