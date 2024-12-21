Dubai Jewelry Fashion Week Autumn 2024: A Celebration of Elegance and Craftsmanship

Marjan Kalhor Couture - Photo Credits to Amir Diamonds by Pelvi and Diani Marjan x LRS Diamonds Iram Jewelry x Soha Morad Richness N Simplicity

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fifth edition of Dubai Jewelry Fashion Week Autumn 2024 unfolded at The Agenda Dubai, offering an exceptional showcase of high jewelry and couture fashion. The event brought together distinguished guests, including H.H. Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum and H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali, alongside notable industry leaders, celebrities, and influencers.

More than 1,500 attendees experienced a spectacular evening of artistry, featuring 21 esteemed jewelry houses and a curated lineup of couture designers.

Red Carpet Glamour Meets Craftsmanship

The evening began with a Hollywood-style red carpet, where guests adhered to a red, black, and white dress code. Flashing cameras captured the opulent ensembles of attendees, creating a buzz across social media platforms.

Inside, the runway served as a platform for elite jewelry houses to unveil their latest collections. Each piece reflected exceptional craftsmanship and innovation. Among the highlights was the extraordinary masterpiece from Persiana Dulo by Renodia, featuring a 25-carat Fancy Vivid Blue Moval diamond, paired with an 8-carat Vivid Yellow Round diamond and 53 carats of D White Round diamonds.

Jewelry Houses and Couture Collaborations

The event’s participating jewelry brands included:

- Iram Jewelry x Soha Murad (Grand opening showstopper)

- LRS Diamonds

- Malabar Gold & Diamonds

- Monte Carlo Diamonds

- Mozafarian Jewellers

- Zamani

- Moiseau

- Jinagna House of Diamonds

- Amaraa Jewelry

- Diamonds by Pelvi

- 1972 by Niharika

- Scintilla Monaco

- Jasabi Diamondnetwork

- Caspian Jewelry

- Renodia

- Feroc Luxury

- Saberian

- Guendalina Fil Royal Gemstones and Jewelry

- Richness N Simplicity

- Saint Honore Paris

- Sapphires

Complementing these dazzling displays were couture collections from:

- Marjan Kalhor Couture (Exclusive fashion partner)

- Rosa Addabbo Couture

- The Gem

- Soha Murad

- Lepremier Miami Signature

- Danjana

- Ranier

- Diani

- Riselda Sejdiu Couture

- AMR Couture

- La Heera

- El Ange Haute Couture

- Svetlana Anokhina (Closing the show with a children’s collection)

A Showcase of Creativity

The evening featured a captivating performance by Lea Herland, whose dance embodied the event’s theme of beauty and innovation. Backstage, a carefully designed Hollywood-inspired setup provided an atmosphere of creativity and luxury.

Directed by Thomas Platforms, the event’s seamless execution left a lasting impression on attendees.

Acknowledgments

The event was supported by sponsors, including Slavi, Flex Global, 1sBet, Slex Crypto Exchange, Danube Properties, and more. Backstage Beauty Partners included Truss Professional, Office Makeup, Su Skin, and Sweet Poison Fragrance.

Looking Ahead

As Dubai Jewelry Fashion Week Autumn 2024 concludes, attention now turns to the Spring 2024 season, set to take place in February 2025. Jewelry and fashion brands are invited to register for this prestigious event and continue celebrating the intersection of creativity, luxury, and innovation.

For updates, follow @jewelryfashionweek on Instagram.

