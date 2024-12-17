Your Magic Moment, Leading Amazon FBA Home Décor Brand, Acquired in Strategic Sale Brokered by Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Magic Moment, a thriving Amazon FBA brand specializing in home décor products, has been successfully acquired by a new owner.In a strategic sale completed with the expertise of Website Closers , the world’s largest Tech & Internet business brokerage, Your Magic Moment enjoyed a significant milestone as it transitioned to new ownership under Raghav Sood.Founded by Anastasia Skrypchenko and Daria Filippova, Your Magic Moment has become a well-recognized brand within the home and décor category on Amazon. The company offers stylish and functional products, including tablecloths, table skirts, table runners, tree skirts, artificial plant décor, and Christmas trees.The brand caters to homeowners, small- to mid-sized design studios, and anyone looking to elevate their home or outdoor spaces with modern, high-quality décor pieces. Known for its commitment to stylish design and premium materials, Your Magic Moment has built a loyal customer base seeking elegant solutions for their décor needs. Alex Mylonas , the broker who managed the sale, praised the business model and success of Your Magic Moment. "Your Magic Moment has distinguished itself as a leader in the home décor space by offering products that blend style, functionality, and modern design," said Alex. "It was a pleasure working with Anastasia and Daria to find the right buyer who appreciates the value of this brand and is well-positioned to scale its growth further on Amazon."Anastasia Skrypchenko, co-founder of Your Magic Moment, expressed her gratitude and optimism about the sale. "Building Your Magic Moment has not been easy, and we’re proud of the brand we’ve created,” said Skrypchenko. “Our goal has always been to bring beauty and style into people’s homes, and partnering with Website Closers and Alex Mylonas has allowed us to confidently pass the business to new ownership. We’re excited to see how the new ownership will continue to grow and expand the brand."Daria Filippova, co-founder, also added, "The process of working with Website Closers was seamless and efficient. Alex ensured that our vision for the brand was aligned with the buyer’s plans, and we’re confident that the new leadership will take Your Magic Moment to even greater heights."Raghav Sood, the new owner of Your Magic Moment, shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition. "I’m thrilled to take on this incredible brand and continue its legacy of offering high-quality, stylish home décor. Anastasia and Daria have built a strong foundation, and I look forward to expanding the product range and increasing the brand’s presence within the Amazon marketplace."The acquisition of Your Magic Moment underscores the growing demand for premium home décor products in the e-commerce space. With its strong reputation and established customer base, the brand is well-positioned for continued success under new ownership.Website Closers, with its expertise in brokering Amazon FBA and e-commerce businesses, once again facilitated a smooth and successful transaction, ensuring value for both the buyer and the sellers. Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!About Website ClosersWebsite Closers is one of the world’s largest and most trusted online business brokerages, specializing in selling digital businesses across various industries. With a team of experienced brokers, Website Closers is dedicated to providing exceptional service and ensuring successful transactions for business owners looking to sell their online companies.Broker ContactAlex Mylonas305-680-7283ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

