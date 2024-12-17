OSCE supports youth network to promote gender equality across Tajikistan

Between October and December 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe supported the OSCE Youth Network for Gender Equality in organizing ten awareness-raising sessions across Dushanbe and rural areas of Tajikistan. Over 25 Network members travelled to Norak, Panjakent, Khujand, Ayni, Isfara, Garm, Kulob, Bokhtar, and Levakand, engaging 283 participants—91 men and 192 women—including youth, educators from schools and universities, and community leaders.

The sessions focused on key topics such as gender equality, gender-based violence, economic empowerment of women in rural areas, combating gender stereotypes, and promoting women's participation in public life.

As part of the Action Plan adopted on the International Day of the Girl Child 2024, a featured speaker shared her experience with rural women in Ayni and Isfara on launching their own businesses. Inspired by networking opportunities during the International Day of the Girl Child, youth from Levakand organized their first awareness-raising session, where they discussed how to tackle harmful social norms in the society and empower young women in their community.

By fostering dialogue and practical engagement, the OSCE Youth Network for Gender Equality continues to inspire and support individuals and communities in advancing gender equality throughout Tajikistan.