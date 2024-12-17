Most Web3 Gaming Professionals Come From Gaming Not Crypto, Says Blockchain Game Alliance Report

DOWNLOAD NOW: Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) 2024 State of the Industry Report BGA 2024 State of the Industry Report - Key Takeaways

Results of an annual survey of blockchain gaming professionals has revealed surprising insights about the state of the industry

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- More professionals in blockchain gaming now come from a background in gaming than any other field, according to the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) 2024 State of the Industry Survey and Report published today.Over half of respondents (52.5%) reported to have gaming expertise, marking the highest proportion recorded since the survey's inception in 2021. In contrast, blockchain or cryptocurrency specialists now account for just 10.8% of the field, a significant drop from 21.7% in 2023.For an industry that has faced great scrutiny regarding the importance of building fun-first and less financialized games, it is significant to see an increased prevalence of professionals coming from a background in gaming as opposed to blockchain or cryptocurrency.Now in its fourth year, the report contains findings drawn from an industry-wide survey of blockchain gaming professionals to gain a yearly snapshot of the industry's condition, advancements, and trajectory. In 2024, the report also confirmed that digital asset ownership continues to be the biggest benefit of integrating blockchain technology in games, according to 71.1% of respondents. This has been the top-ranked benefit among industry professionals for four years running.Following this, 4 out of every 10 respondents said that new player reward models and revenue models are the next biggest benefits that blockchain can introduce to gaming. Many respondents highlighted earning and incentivization systems for players that are only possible through Web3 technology.Onboarding and poor user experience remains the biggest challenge in the blockchain gaming industry, according to 53.9% of respondents. However, this number has dropped significantly from 79.5% in 2023. This reflects the industry’s focus on making Web3 games easier to access, with many moving the more technical aspects of decentralization technologies into the background.“In 2024, we’ve seen real progress in making blockchain games more accessible, and now, industry professionals say that onboarding is less of a barrier than it was last year," said Sebastien Borget, President of the BGA. "Another major shift according to the findings of our survey is that more professionals are coming into web3 with a background in traditional gaming, rather than crypto, and that is influencing the types of games being developed, particularly those that prioritize fun and engaging experiences over complexity. The success of platforms like TON highlights how simple, approachable games can really drive mass adoption.”The report also revealed that the industry continues to fight misconceptions, with 66.3% of respondents saying they still encounter accusations that blockchain games are a scam or Ponzi. A new misconception that has gained momentum in 2024 is that Web3 gaming is full of bots, identified by 29.5% of respondents.Overall, participation in the survey increased in 2024, with three times more respondents as compared to the 2021 survey. This indicates significant growth and strong industry engagement. However, gender diversity remains an ongoing challenge, with only 17.3% female representation among survey respondents.Key takeaways from the 2024 survey are highlighted below.Demographics* 3x increase in the number of survey participants compared to the 2021 survey* 52.5% of blockchain gaming professionals come from gaming, not crypto* 17.3% female representation highlights an ongoing challenge with gender diversityIndustry Drivers* #1 benefit of blockchain games is asset ownership, as voted for four years running* 4 out of 10 say new models for revenue and rewards are the next biggest benefits* 18.6% say traditional games and IPs moving into Web3 has had the greatest positive impactIndustry Challenges* 53.9% say onboarding challenges and poor UX are still the industry’s biggest challenge* 66.3% say the main misconception against blockchain games is that they are a scam or Ponzi* 29.5% of the industry is also fighting the misconception that Web3 is full of botsThe full BGA 2024 State of the Industry Report can be accessed at the following link:The previous three years’ reports are linked below.2023: https://www.blockchaingamealliance.org/bga-2023-industry-report/ 2022: https://www.blockchaingamealliance.org/bga-2022-member-survey-report/ 2021: https://www.blockchaingamealliance.org/bga-2021-member-survey-report/ ABOUT THE BLOCKCHAIN GAME ALLIANCEThe Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) is an organization committed to promoting blockchain within the game industry. The BGA’s goal is to spread awareness about blockchain technologies and encourage adoption by highlighting their potential to foster new ways to create, publish, play, and build strong communities around games. The BGA also provides an open forum for individuals and companies to share knowledge, collaborate, create common standards, establish best practices, and network.ABOUT EMFARSIS Emfarsis is a strategic communications agency and early-stage investor based in Southeast Asia that specializes in blockchain technologies that drive social impact. By blending storytelling with creative strategy, Emfarsis partners with founders to craft compelling narratives, deliver tailored solutions that inspire trust and foster growth, build meaningful community connections, and shape the next frontier of digital experiences. As a firm believer in the future of Web3 gaming, Emfarsis is proud to partner with the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) to design and deliver the annual BGA State of the Industry Survey and Report.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.