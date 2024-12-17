First Pioneer Summit: Compliance as an Opportunity for Designated Non-Financial Businesses & Professions (DNFBP)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UAE's only dedicated Designated Non- Financial Businesses & Professions (DNFBP) Compliance & Risk Summit is set to take place on April 15, 2025, at Sofitel Downtown Dubai, marking a pivotal moment for non-financial sectors striving to strengthen their compliance frameworks. Designed for professionals in sectors such as gold trading, real estate, law, and accounting, this first-of-its-kind event will provide sector-specific guidance and actionable strategies to align with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) requirements.Cogent Solutions Event Management LLC, in collaboration with AKW Consultants as the knowledge partner, is spearheading this landmark event. Delegates will have the unique opportunity to engage with high-level decision-makers, including representatives from the Ministry of Economy, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA). This gathering is an unparalleled platform for industry leaders and regulators to address pressing challenges and share solutions tailored to Designated Non- Financial Businesses & Professions (DNFBP).The summit underscores the UAE’s ongoing efforts to align with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations and bolster its reputation for financial integrity. As the UAE progresses toward enhancing transparency and strengthening compliance, this event aims to empower businesses to meet upcoming regulatory deadlines and contribute to the country’s leadership in global financial governance.“This summit comes at a pivotal moment when DNFBPs are under increasing pressure to meet evolving regulatory requirements. It’s a vital opportunity for businesses to gain actionable insights, foster partnerships, and drive real progress in achieving AML and CTF compliance,” said Nizam Deen, CEO of Cogent Solutions Event Management LLC.“Compliance is more than a regulatory requirement—it’s a way for DNFBPs to build credibility, mitigate risks, and gain a competitive edge in both local and global markets,” said Faisal Ahmed, CEO of AKW Consultants. “This summit is a unique opportunity for businesses to learn how they can turn compliance into a driver of long-term success.”With the theme "Compliance as an Opportunity for Business", the DNFBP Compliance & Risk Summit 2025 is an essential event for professionals ready to transform regulatory obligations into avenues for growth.For media inquiries, please contact:Cogent Solutions Event Management LLCEmail: janaka@csevents.aeWebsite: https://cogentsolutions.ae/events/upcoming-physical-events/dnfbp-compliance-&-risk-summit-v2/ About Cogent Solutions Event Management LLC:Cogent Solutions Event Management LLC is a leading event management company specializing in organizing high-impact conferences and summits tailored to address critical industry challenges and opportunities.

