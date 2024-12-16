World Heritage Scholarship 2025!

The World Heritage Scholarship, an international residency, is now open.

The scholarship is aimed for people who have an cultural idea, such as art, music, research etc, related to the UNESCO World Heritage list and are interested to connect the World Heritage site Decorated Farmhouses of Hälsingland with one or moore sites around the World in an cultural or artistic way.

The award consists of 4 weeks residency at one of Hälsinglands listed Decorated Farmhouses and also includes a scholarship of equivalent SEK 50,000 to cover living/work expenses for a suggested project.

The scholarship is international and can be applied for by people from all over the World, such as artists, researchers or other cultural actors. Last year, more than 300 people from 58 different countries applied. The artist Paul Wiersbinski from Berlin became the 2024 scholarship holder for his project "The perfect House". The project connected the World Heritage sites Decorated Farmhouses of Hälsingland with the German World Heritage site Berlin Modernism Housing Estates in an artistically film interweaving urban Berlin with rural Hälsingland. The project was inspired by the idea of navigating through a perfect house and making an aesthetic connection to the historical memory.

Applications will be accepted from 16 December 2024 – 15 february 2025.

The Residence Scholarship for the World Heritage site Decorated Farmhouses of Hälsingland, was established in 2018 by the Region of Gävleborg, Sweden.