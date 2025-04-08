International Expert Conference on Anuradhapura Highlights Integrated Approach to Heritage Protection

UNESCO hosted the International Expert Conference on the Sacred City of Anuradhapura at its Headquarters on 1 April 2025, bringing together over 400 in-person and online participants, including international heritage experts, government representatives, religious leaders, and development partners and graced by the presence of H.E. Dr Harini Amarasuriya, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Jointly organised by UNESCO and the Government of Sri Lanka, the event showcased a shared commitment to safeguarding both the tangible and living heritage of a World Heritage site of immense value to Sri Lanka and the world.

UNESCO Director-General, Ms Audrey Azoulay, stressed that “We must take our action further, addressing essential elements such as monument restoration, of course, as well as water management, construction of tourism infrastructure and safeguarding the intangible heritage—the practices and knowledge—that is deeply rooted in the site”. In her opening address, H.E. Dr Harini Amarasuriya, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka said “This timely initiative provides a critical platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, technical collaboration, and resource mobilization—reinforcing our collective responsibility to protect and sustain this invaluable cultural legacy for future generations.” She also shared an anecdote on Anuradhapura from her childhood: “Seeing the Great Stupas in the moonlight, the lakes shimmering with their glow—there is something magical about Anuradhapura that I have not experienced anywhere else”.

More than 25 experts from around the world, from different disciplinary areas, intervened in the expert discussion sessions, which focused on the integrated heritage management of Anuradhapura’s built and living heritage. The expert remarks underlined the importance of integrating community voices, leveraging technology for heritage research and documentation, heritage-sensitive tourism, and the creation of sustainable partnerships. They also presented pioneering initiatives in response to challenges such as urban pressures and the specific needs of religious and pilgrimage sites, while highlighting effort to safeguard intangible cultural practices.

The conference also called for the alignment between heritage conservation and international cooperation, innovative financing strategies, and use of digital tools. In closing, Lazare Eloundou Assomo, UNESCO Director of World Heritage, emphasised the unique legacy of Anuradhapura as a living spiritual landscape and an inspiration for other heritage sites.

This event marked a milestone in Sri Lanka’s collaboration with UNESCO and international partners to safeguard the Outstanding Universal Value of the Sacred City of Anuradhapura for future generations. It not only laid the foundation for development of the management plan of Anuradhapura, but also identified lessons leaned for many other World Heritage properties that combine layers of archaeological heritage with associated intangible heritage practices in a cultural landscape.