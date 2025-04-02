Call for Applications: World Heritage Young Professionals Forum 2025

UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, 1-8 July 2025 - “World Heritage in an interconnected world: Leveraging digital technologies and innovative approaches”

As an integral part of the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, in the framework of the UNESCO World Heritage Education Programme, and with the support of the Republic of Bulgaria, the World Heritage Young Professionals Forum 2025 will take place from 1 to 8 July 2025 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, under the theme of World Heritage in an interconnected world: Leveraging digital technologies and innovative approaches.

The Forum will enhance the expertise and capacities of young professionals in protecting, preserving, and promoting our natural and cultural World Heritage. Participants will discuss and gain a comprehensive understanding of global concepts related to World Heritage in a rapidly changing and increasingly connected world. They will explore how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), immersive tools (AR and VR), digital mapping, drones, and 3D modeling can revolutionize the preservation of World Heritage and enhance public awareness. Additionally, they will examine innovative approaches to World Heritage aimed at fostering sustainable heritage management for future generations. At the end of the Forum, the young professionals will present their Declaration to the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee.