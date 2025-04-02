Shaping the Future of Capacity Building for World Heritage: Reference Group Meets on Revised World Heritage Strategy

As part of the ongoing process of revising the World Heritage Capacity-Building Strategy (WHCBS), the World Heritage Centre and ICCROM convened a Reference Group meeting on 27 March 2025.

This meeting brought together the World Heritage Committee members along with selected stakeholders and capacity-building partners to discuss the current draft of the revised Strategy. It follows earlier consultations held with the Advisory Bodies and Category 2 Centres, whose contributions have already helped shape the current version.

The meeting opened with remarks from the World Heritage Centre and ICCROM, setting the tone for a collaborative dialogue. Ms Sarah Court, an ICCROM consultant, presented the draft Strategy, providing insights into its goals and implementation framework. The presentation was followed by an interactive exchange, where participants engaged in constructive discussions, offering valuable feedback and perspectives.

The revised WHCBS (2025–2035) aims to strengthen the global coordination, accessibility, and effectiveness of capacity-building efforts across the World Heritage system. It is structured around a shared Theory of Change and outlines solutions to identified challenges, including sustainable funding, improved policy implementation, and the development of networks and high-quality learning resources.

The insights gathered during the Reference Group meeting contributed to finalising the Strategy before its submission to the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee (Paris, 6–16 July 2025).